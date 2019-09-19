App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Minister Babul Supriyo 'heckled' at Jadavpur University

Supriyo also claimed that the protesting students tried to "provoke him by openly calling themselves naxals".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was at Jadavpur University (JU) to address a seminar organised by the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), was shown black flags and allegedly heckled by a section of students.

Supriyo was initially stopped from entering the campus for around one-and-half hours by members of two Left-leaning organizations - Arts Faculty Students' Union (AFSU) and Students Federation of India - (SFI), who raised slogans 'Babul Supriyo Go Back'.

The BJP leader faced another round of protests while trying to leave the campus around 5 pm.

Sources said he is currently held up on the campus, with the protesting students blocking the way to his car.

"I did not come here to do politics. But I am saddened by the behaviour of some of the students of the university, the way they have heckled me. They pulled me by my hair and pushed me," Supriyo, who attended the seminar amid heavy security, told reporters visiting the campus.

Describing the behaviour of the agitating students as "absolutely deplorable", he alleged that the protesters were trying to "disturb peace" at the institute by "instigating the students and seminar organizers to create a stampede-like situation".

Supriyo also claimed that the protesting students tried to "provoke him by openly calling themselves naxals".

Sources said JU Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das, who rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident, tried to reason with agitating students, who refused to budge from the main entrance of the university.

"It was unfortunate. I will send a report on the incident to the Governor, who is also the chancellor of the university," Das said about the incident.

Meanwhile, the press secretary to West Bengal Governor  Jagdeep Dhankhar told news agency ANI, "With respect to the 'gherao' of Union Minister Babul Supriyo by a section of students, the Governor has taken a very serious view and has spoken to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal."

"The Governor spoke to the VC of Jadavpur University and indicated to him that it was improper for him not to have taken prompt steps in the matter, that can lead to unwholesome results. This is a very serious reflection on the law and order of the state," the press secretary added.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Babul Supriyo #India #Jadhavpur University #west bengal

