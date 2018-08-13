About 96% of transgenders are denied jobs, 60% have never attended schools: Study

Transgender community is one of the most marginalised communities in the country because they do not fit into the general categories of gender of 'male' or 'female'. Consequently, they face problems ranging from social exclusion to discrimination, lack of education facilities, unemployment, lack of medical facilities and so on.

The first-ever study on the rights of transgenders by National Human Rights Commission is a proof of this. According to the study, about 92 percent of transgenders are deprived of the right to participate in any form of economic activity in the country, with even qualified ones refused jobs, reports The Times of India.

What the study of human rights of transgenders in India reveal?

The total population of transgenders according to the 2011 Census is 4.8 lakh; only 30,000 are registered with the Election Commission. However, estimates suggest there are 50 to 60 lakh transgenders in India but most keep it a secret to avoid discrimination.

Around 99 percent have suffered social rejection on more than one occasion, including from their family while 96 percent of transgenders are denied jobs and are forced to take low paying or undignified work for livelihood like badhais, sex work and begging.

Around 50 to 60 percent of transgenders have never attended schools and faced discrimination.

Around 57 percent are keen on getting sex-alignment surgery but don’t have money for it. 18 percent of them are physically abused, 62 percent are verbally abused in school. 15 percent are harassed by students as well as teachers.

While the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill was going to be tabled in the Monsoon Session pf Parliament after the Cabinet passed the Bill with 27 changes, the government has been unable to bring laws to improve the lives of transgenders.

It is only Tamil Nadu where some steps have been taken to improve life of trans by providing them education, identity cards and subsidised food and free housing.