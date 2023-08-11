1,800 special guests to attend Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

PM Narendra Modi at Red Fort on Independence Day in 2022

From nurses to fishermen, 1,800 people from various walks of life have been invited as special guests for the 2023 Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Invitees include sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista Project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, Border Roads Organisation workers and those helping in flagship programmes such as Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana projects.

The guests, along with their spouses, have been invited to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort. The initiative is part of the celebrations by the Centre in line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’. Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) are also among the special guests.

For Ashok Sudam Ghule, a 54-year-old sugarcane farmer from Dhekalwadi village in Pune’s Baramati tehsil, this is a dream come true moment. Ghule is a beneficiary of the PM-KISAN scheme.

Rice farmer from Thane distict, Vijay Gotiram Thakare, is grateful that he has got an opportunity to travel to the national capital as a special guest to witness the Independence Day celebrations.

The central scheme, PM-KISAN, aims at providing financial assistance to all cultivable land holding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria.