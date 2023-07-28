Loaded with vitamins, minerals and folates, here's why this fruit is berry good for you

Health benefits of strawberries: They have minerals, vitamin C, and folates, which are important for our health (Image: Canva)

You may not realise it, but simply enjoying a tangy fruit can have a huge positive impact on your health. We're talking about strawberries - these little fruits can soothe inflammation, relieve stress, boost immunity, and protect you from heart diseases, obesity-related issues, and diabetes. So, the next time you savour a juicy strawberry, know that you're not just enjoying a treat; you're also giving your health a good boost.

Strawberries are rich in both nutritious and bioactive compounds, known for their positive effects on health and disease prevention. They have minerals, vitamin C, and folates, which are important for our health. In addition, strawberries also have unique phenolic compounds that combat inflammation, act as antioxidants, and support cellular health and strength.

Here are some compelling reasons why you should indulge in these small and tangy fruits:

Prevents diabetes: It is said that berries play a vital role in preventing diabetes and its complications in adults. Says Dr Pranit Ambulkar, R&D- Healthcare, Netsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd, "The fruit has a low glycemic index, making it a great choice of snack for diabetes. About 8 strawberries contain just 53 calories and 1.1 gm of protein." However, Dr Ambulkar adds that for maximum benefit, berries should be incorporated into a healthy and balanced diet.

Boosts heart health: Strawberries are packed with beneficial substances like polyphenolic anthocyanins, fibre, and other important nutrients. Adding strawberries to your diet can increase your body's antioxidant capacity, protecting it from oxidative damage. For those with cardiovascular risk factors, including strawberry puree along with other berries has been found to increase good HDL-cholesterol and lower systolic blood pressure compared to those who didn't have the berries.

Some on observational studies also support the heart-protective benefits of strawberries, as they are linked to lower cardiovascular mortality and reduced inflammation.

Useful for skin care: Strawberries contain many beneficial compounds like minerals, vitamins, sugars, and polyphenols (like anthocyanins, phenolic acids, and flavonoids). These compounds work together and have positive effects on your health, helping to prevent diseases like aging and inflammation-related problems. Thus, strawberries are not just tasty; they also have natural properties that can be good for our skin and overall health.

Empowers immunity: Strawberries protect the body from the damage caused by free radicals. "These free radicals are responsible for causing early ageing, cancers and damage to the organs in the body including the heart, brain and skin. As said, strawberries are rich in Vitamin C, thereby making you immune and stronger by the day," says Dr Ambulkar.

Good for brain health: Berries can prevent age-related brain diseases, improve cognitive and motor functions, and protect our brains. Strawberries are a rich source of various bioactive compounds like anthocyanin, caffeic acid, catechin, quercetin, kaempferol, and tannin, that contribute to their health-promoting properties. They help with inflammation, cell survival, neurotransmission, and enhance neuroplasticity.