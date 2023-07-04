Diabetes Mellitus: Include these superfoods in your diet to control blood sugar levels

Diabetes Mellitus is one of the leading causes of end-stage renal failure, amputations of lower extremities and blindness

Do you often wake up feeling fatigued or constantly thirsty despite drinking a lot of water? If the answer is yes, then your body may have trouble controlling your blood sugar levels. This condition tends to cause fatigue and excessive thirst, frequent urination, and changes in your sense of taste. It is called Diabetes Mellitus (DM).

Diabetes Mellitus is a group of disorders characterised by increased blood sugar levels (hyperglycaemia). It is a result of the interactions of environmental and genetic factors. It is a leading cause of end-stage renal failure, lower extremity amputations, and blindness.

Insulin, a hormone that regulates sugar levels in the body, plays a crucial role in diabetes mellitus. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus occurs when the cells in the pancreas, which make insulin, get destroyed. Without these cells, the body cannot adequately control sugar levels, leading to high blood sugar levels for a long time. Following the initial episode of type 1 diabetes mellitus, there may be a "honeymoon phase" where insulin doses may not be necessary.

On the other hand, type 2 diabetes mellitus is caused by insulin resistance and abnormal insulin secretion. Risk factors for this condition include family history, obesity, physical inactivity, race (Asians), gestational diabetes (during pregnancy), elevated blood pressure, and also PCOD.

Studies reveal that Diabetes Mellitus can have serious long-term effects on the body. It can lead to blockages in the heart and brain, which can further cause heart attacks and strokes. It can also lead to vision problems by damaging the retina and lens of the eye. Additionally, the kidneys and their functioning can be affected too. Those suffering from diabetes may be prone to developing tuberculosis and a fungal infection called candidiasis.

An exclusive complication of type 1 DM is diabetic ketoacidosis which results in an increase in ketones, which can result in nausea, vomiting, mental confusion and coma.

Here are some effective foods that you must include in your diet in order to control DM:

Beans: According to the American Diabetes Association, kidney beans and black beans are rich sources of vitamins and minerals like magnesium, potassium, and fibre. They provide a good amount of protein without the added saturated fat.

Berries: Strawberries and blueberries contain antioxidants, along with vitamins and fibre. They serve the dual purpose of satiating your sweet cravings and providing health benefits that can help maintain your glucose levels.

Citrus: Most citrus fruits provide a healthy amount of vitamin C, folic acid, and potassium. Oranges, lemons and limes can be added to your snack time, and a fruit bowl may be prepared for the same.

Tomatoes: Another rich source of vitamin C, tomatoes in all forms provide necessary nutrients like vitamin E and potassium. Whether you add them to your salads or prefer the puree, tomatoes will be beneficial.

Avocados: With a minimum amount of sugar, these improve diet quality and aid in lowering the body as well as the body mass index.

This diet must be combined with routine physical exercise, by consulting one's physician. Though lifestyle modifications are necessary, it is important to heed the doctor's advice and follow the drug regime that has been prescribed.