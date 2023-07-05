From weight loss to keeping heart healthy, here's why drinking tea every day is a good habit

Derived from the processed leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, tea comes in various types, including black tea (fermented), green tea (non-fermented), and oolong tea (semi-fermented)

What do you do when the sky turns grey and raindrops splash on your window? Do you crave for the classic combo of 'chai and pakoda', or do you, like many others, seek solace in a simple cut of tea to savour the rain-soaked moments of your life?

For devoted tea lovers, any time is the perfect time for a cup. But for many, the rainy season and tea are indispensable companions. There's indeed something truly soothing about savouring a steaming hot cup of tea while observing the gentle patter of raindrops.

Derived from the processed leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, tea comes in various types, including black tea (fermented), green tea (non-fermented), and oolong tea (semi-fermented). These types vary on drying and fermentation processes that give distinct chemical compositions to the tea.

Studies reveal that green tea helps prevent cancer and there is a growing evidence that black tea, too, could have similar benefits. Another article published in PubMed Central shows that drinking tea helps prevent many other serious diseases like heart problems and issues with metabolism. Polyphenols, which are present in both green and black tea, have been linked to anti-aging and anti-diabetic effects, among other health benefits.

Here are some noteworthy health benefits of drinking tea every day.

Weight management: Tea, mainly green tea, has been associated with potential weight management benefits. It contains compounds called catechins, which are believed to enhance metabolism and promote fat oxidation. While the effects may be subtle, drinking green tea, along with a balanced diet and active lifestyle, can be helpful in a weight loss plan.

Low-calorie diet: Tea is a great option if you are looking for a low-calorie diet. Unlike several other beverages, tea is naturally low in calories, making it a refreshing and guilt-free choice to stay hydrated. It is always better to substitute sugary drinks or high-calorie beverages with tea, as it can effectively decrease your overall calorie consumption. However, it is important to add fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to contribute to your overall health.

Cholesterol and blood sugar levels: Black tea contains theaflavins and thearubigins, which act as antioxidants and provide health benefits. Drinking black tea can have positive effects on cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Research has shown that these compounds help lessen high cholesterol levels, a condition known as hypercholesterolemia. Additionally, the theaflavins and thearubigins in black tea can also contribute to a reduced risk of elevated blood sugar levels, known as hyperglycemia. By consuming black tea regularly, you can lower the risk of experiencing high blood sugar episodes.

Heart disease: The evidence supporting the protective effects of tea consumption against cardiovascular disease is on the rise. Scientists have observed that daily consumption of tea, especially green and black tea, is linked to a decreased risk of heart disease. The presence of antioxidants and flavonoids in tea can protect against cardiovascular problems by enhancing the function of blood vessels, reducing inflammation, and lowering levels of LDL cholesterol.

Anti-inflammatory effect: Research suggests that tea and its components have strong anti-inflammatory effects. Besides, tea has also shown beneficial effects on inflammatory cells. According to an article published in the National Institutes of Health, inflammation plays a crucial role in the development and progression of conditions like atherosclerosis, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Neurodegenerative diseases: Some studies suggest that bioactive compounds such as catechins and L-theanine found in tea help improve cognitive function and lower the risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Diabetes: Type 2 diabetes can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Insulin resistance plays a key role in the development of Type 2 diabetes, and studies have shown that the polyphenols present in tea can potentially improve insulin sensitivity, as supported by experimental evidence.