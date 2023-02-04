English
    The Whole Truth: Are millets really good for you?

    Right now, the food retail market has a flood of products made with processed millets. Can the brouhaha around this wonder grain take us to a health and agricultural utopia?

    Sanjukta Sharma
    February 04, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST
    Switching from refined flours or polished rice to millets can be healthful, but only if you keep the bran intact. Processed, simplified and packaged millets are not magic.

    Note to readers: The Whole Truth is a fortnightly exploration of wellness trends, to separate the healthful from the unhelpful.

    The ad that the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation has released coinciding with the announcement that 2023 will be marked as the International Year of Millets, could well be an offshoot of the India Shining campaigns we got used to seeing on every channel and hoarding back in 2013-14. A small, lush green millet sapling, wriggling out of arid soil talks via a heavily-accented narrator:

    “I may be small, but I am strong

    I grow where others cannot