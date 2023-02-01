English
    Budget 2023 | Govt to support Hyderabad-based millet institute as centre of excellence: FM Sitharaman

    The announcement comes at a time when India prepares to lead the celebration of the International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023 and promote the cultivation and consumption of nutri-cereals.

    Gaurav Choudhury
    February 01, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

    The Union Budget for 2023-24 on February 1 included a special focus on millets, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing that the government would support the Hyderabad-based millet institute as a centre of excellence.

    â€œWe grow several types of Shree Anna (millets), such as Jowar, Raagi, Bajra, Ramdana, Cheena, and Saamaâ€¦These have a number of health benefits and have been an integral part of our food for centuries," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

    "India is largest producer and second largest exporter of Shree Anna, to make India a global hub for Shree Anna, Indian Institute of Millet Research Hyderabad will be supported as Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices at international level," the finance minister added.

