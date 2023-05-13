Mother’s Day 2023: 9 things to consider before buying health insurance for your mom

Representational image. (Photo: Owen Beard via Unsplash)

One of the best gifts you can give your mother is continued good health and peace of mind. A comprehensive health insurance plan will guarantee both and will certainly add great value to her life.

Why is health insurance important for mothers?

Most women on a daily basis have to multitask and manage both — their household and work. This often leads to stress, lack of exercise and sleep deficiency which puts them at a higher risk of developing lifestyle illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes. Having a health insurance policy helps in managing unforeseen medical expenses that arises from these conditions.

Another factor is the rising medical expenses and cost of treatment. In such a scenario the lack of a good health insurance coverage could drain her savings substantially. “Women outlive men. With most women’s finances being managed by the men in their family, they run the risk of being dependent on their children and family, when the spouse has passed on. And this is when she is old and vulnerable. Layoffs and changing family circumstances can also pose a problem. Hence, it’s important for women to be well insured so they can take care of themselves without needing family support,” explains Kiran Riyaz, portfolio manager, PeakAlpha Investment Services Pvt. Ltd. Adequate insurance cover also gives a woman the confidence to leave a bad marriage. “She does not have to stay in a bad marriage because her spouse is her only source of livelihood and can bear her medical bills if she falls ill. Sometimes, a hospital stay can wipe out a significant portion of alimony. Insurance, in these cases, is an added cover,” explains Riyaz.

Health insurance is also a great tool for tax savings. Under Section 80D of the Indian Income Tax Act, one can save on premium of up to Rs 50,000 when they insure their parents aged 60 and above and Rs 25,000 on insuring their parents below the age of 60 years.

There are several different health insurance plans on the market right now. Each plan may offer a different level of coverage, charge a different premium, and have a different set of exclusions. Here are some pointers to keep in mind while choosing a health insurance plan for your mother:

Research and compare different policies

A comprehensive health insurance plan is not cheap. So make sure to go through several plans and compare what they have to offer. “These days it is easy to compare health insurance plans online. This will give you an idea of what is available out there in terms of coverages and premiums and make an informed choice,” says Anant Shah, a financial consultant.

Read customer reviews

Reading what the insurance company’s customers have to say about the company, its claims process and the services offered can provide valuable insight before settling in on a scheme. It can help you decide whether the insurance policy is worth purchasing.

Be honest and upfront

Don’t hide any critical information or medical history from your insurance company. Disclose everything when you sign up and be honest when you get a call from the insurance service provider, says Riyaz. “There are instances when a son/daughter has filled a form for health insurance and not disclosed health conditions which the mother discloses during a call with the insurance provider. In such cases, the policy is rejected or the claims might not get settled citing pre-existing conditions.”

The right combination of premium and coverage

It can be tempting to buy health insurance with the lowest premium. But what’s the point if it doesn’t cover all the illnesses and you actually end up paying more at the time of claim? “Look for the reasons behind a reduced premium. Does the policy cover all the illness? Check if there is any additional clause of co-payment, deductibles and exclusions. Ultimately you should buy a policy that offers adequate coverage, without compromising on the benefits and at a premium that you can afford,” says Shah.

Watch out for coverage for critical illnesses

It’s a fact that mothers or women are prone to certain kinds of critical illnesses like ovarian cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and other chronic ailments such as arthritis and osteoporosis. Make sure that the policy you opt for covers specific illnesses including cancer to avoid a dent in the bank account later on.

Check for pre-existing disease waiting period

Most health insurance plans have a waiting period. It simply refers to the amount of time you need to wait for, from the start of your policy, to be able to use the benefits of it. “When you disclose a pre-existing illness such as thyroid, blood pressure, diabetes, etc., at the time of buying the insurance policy, you may not be covered for the first two or three years for these pre-existing conditions. Go through the policy terms and conditions carefully. Ideally you should invest in a health insurance policy with a minimum waiting period to be able to claim the benefits in case of a health emergency,” says Riyaz. Usually, the waiting period for the pre-existing disease is from one to four years, depending on your health insurer and type of health insurance plan chosen.

Cashless hospitalisation benefits

Health insurance companies usually have a tie-up with network hospitals where the insured members can avail cashless treatment in case of a medical emergency. This saves the hassle of arranging for funds at the time of hospitalisation and then filing for its reimbursement. While at it do check out the list of empanelled hospitals and make a note of all the network hospitals in your vicinity.

Understand the claim process

The claim process of an insurance company should be simple and hassle-free. Else you will spend more time on claims than on focusing on your mother’s health. Choose an insurer with a straightforward, digital and transparent claim process.

Add your mother to your company insurance plan

This is a great way to ensure additional health care benefits to your mom and she does not have to draw down from her personal health insurance. Some corporate plans also cover OPD treatments. “With a corporate plan, for a nominal amount, you can increase the sum insured by getting the benefit of group insurance rates. This is also a good option for mothers who can’t afford private insurance or for whom insurance has been denied due to pre-existing health conditions. The risk with this is that if you switch jobs, the same conditions might not apply to the insurance offered by your new company, because every company has a different insurance plan for its employees,” says Riyaz.