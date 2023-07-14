Monsoon migraines: Home remedies and expert-approved tips to deal with throbbing headaches

A healthy diet plays a vital role in migraine prevention as it supplies essential nutrients, stabilises blood sugar levels, and promotes proper hydration

For many people, monsoon means more than just rain and humidity. With the weather switching between misty rains and increased humidity, which leads to dehydration, this is also the time when they have to deal with a debilitating condition: throbbing headaches of migraines.

Migraine is a complicated condition that runs in families and causes episodes of really bad headaches. These headaches are often on one side of the head and are accompanied by nausea, sensitivity to bright lights and loud sounds. Studies suggest that when you have a migraine, your brain goes through a complex event that can last for hours to days and keeps happening repeatedly. The most common type of migraine doesn't come with any warning signs (called "aura") and happens in about 75 percent of cases.

While migraines are typically challenging, they can get worse during the monsoon season. The changing weather, rising humidity, and fluctuating air pressure can trigger migraine attacks in many. Moreover, the humidity during this time can cause dehydration, which is a common migraine trigger. Also, the shifts in atmospheric pressure can affect blood vessels and neurotransmitter levels, potentially causing migraines.

Here are a few home remedies that can help you deal with monsoon migraines:

Drink plenty of water: Apart from causing other health issues, dehydration can trigger migraines. Drinking water throughout the day is one of the best ways to avoid dehydration and keep migraine at bay.

Eat a balanced diet: Understanding your food habits and knowing what is good for you is important. A balanced diet plays a vital role in migraine prevention as it supplies essential nutrients, stabilises blood sugar levels, and promotes proper hydration. It also involves avoiding trigger foods.

Control stress: Reducing stress levels and getting rid of migraines can be easier said than done, but practices like meditation, deep breathing exercises, and certain yoga poses have been known to help.

Try essential oils: According to experts, certain essential oils, such as lavender, peppermint, and basil, contain components that may have beneficial effects in combatting migraine symptoms. These oils are said to provide relief from stress, anxiety, and headaches.

Get a massage: When it comes to migraine relief, a good massage can be useful as it reduces stress levels. Gently massaging the muscles in the neck and shoulders can help ease migraine pain.

Sleep well: It is important to maintain a sleep routine. A consistent circadian is extremely helpful in fighting migraine. On the other hand, lack of sleep or poor sleep patterns can increase the likelihood of migraines.

Identify the triggers: During the rainy season, humidity can cause dehydration, which can further disrupt the balance of chemicals and electrolytes in the brain, potentially triggering a migraine episode. Besides, fluctuating air pressure can affect the sensitive nerves and blood vessels in the head and cause headaches. By identifying what triggers your migraines, you can take proactive measures.

Apply compress: You can apply a cold or warm compress to your forehead or the back of your neck. Experiment with both temperatures to determine which one provides the most relief for you.

Consult your doctor: If migraines continue to persist or significantly affect your daily life, it is important to seek medical advice and consult a doctor.