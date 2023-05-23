Pounding headache? You could be suffering from seasonal migraine

Some common triggers of migraines include exposure to bright lights or strong odours, hormonal fluctuations, stress, and certain foods or beverages (Image: Canva)

Imagine waking up to a beautiful sunny morning, ready to take on the day, only to be greeted by a pounding headache that seems to intensify with every passing minute. Sure, you may love your spring showers, winter's first snowfall, or the arrival of fall foliage dearly, but these seasonal changes can trigger migraine attacks. While migraines can occur at any time of the year, some people find that they are more prone to these excruciating headaches during certain seasons. If you're dealing with seasonal migraines, here are some tips to help you manage them preventatively and mitigate their effects.

Identify your triggers

The first step in dealing with seasonal migraines is to identify your triggers. For many people, changes in weather patterns, such as sudden temperature fluctuations or shifts in barometric pressure, can trigger cluster headaches. Other common triggers include exposure to bright lights or strong odours, hormonal fluctuations, stress, and certain foods or beverages. By keeping a detailed migraine diary and noting any patterns or triggers, you can better understand what factors contribute to your migraines during specific seasons.

Maintain a regular sleep schedule

Consistency in your sleep patterns can play a significant role in managing migraines. Aim for a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends and holidays. Establishing a regular sleep routine can help regulate your body's internal clock and reduce the likelihood of migraines. Make sure you are getting enough sleep each night and create a sleep-friendly environment by keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration is a common trigger for migraines, especially during warmer months. Make it a priority to drink the adequate amount of water so you are properly hydrated throughout the day. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages as they can dehydrate your body further. Keep a water bottle with you at all times and sip water regularly to prevent dehydration and potential migraine triggers.

Manage stress levels

Stress is a well-known trigger for migraines, and seasonal changes add on to the pain. Practice stress management techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, yoga, or engaging in activities that you enjoy. Taking time to relax and unwind can help reduce the frequency and severity of migraines.

Maintain a consistent exercise routine

Regular exercise has been proven useful in reducing the frequency and intensity of migraines. Engaging in moderate aerobic exercises, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling, can help alleviate stress, improve sleep quality, and promote overall well-being. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week to reap the benefits of physical activity in managing migraines.

Consider preventive medications

If you find that your seasonal migraines are significantly impacting your quality of life, it may be worth discussing preventive medications with your healthcare provider. These medications are designed to reduce the frequency and severity of migraines and are typically prescribed for individuals who experience frequent or debilitating attacks. Your doctor can evaluate your specific situation and determine if preventive medications are appropriate for you.