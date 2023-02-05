English
    Merge state, central drug regulators for better standards: Bharat Biotech chairman

    In the past few months, there have been repeated instances of foreign drug regulators raising the red flag against medicines manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical firms

    Ayushman Kumar
    February 05, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST
    As complaints from foreign countries about adulterated Indian drugs continue to rise, Bharat Biotech Chairman Dr Krishna Ella, on February 5, called for the merging of all state drug regulators with the Central Drugs Standard and Control Organisation (CDSCO) to ensure a uniform standard for Indian drugs.

    "All the state FDAs should be merged with the CDSCO. When you merge state regulators with the central regulator, you can ensure one quality and one standard for Indian drugs," Dr Ella said.

    Responding to a question by Moneycontrol on a growing list of foreign countries flagging the adulteration of Indian drugs, Dr Ella said that a single regulatory framework in India will be helpful.

    "There should be a single regulatory framework in India. That will solve the problem," he added.