Govt asks Chennai firm to halt production of eye drops linked with vision loss, death in US

EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops

Global Healthcare Private Limited, the Chennai-based pharmaceutical firm, associated with cases of vision loss and a death in the United States, has been asked to halt the production of eye drops, Union health ministry sources said on February 4.

“The manufacturer was instructed to stop the manufacturing activities of all the products under the category of ophthalmic preparation till the completion of investigation,” a top Health Ministry official told Moneycontrol.

The Health Ministry official said that a joint investigation by the team of Senior Drugs Inspectors from state and central was conducted at the manufacturing facility of Global Healthcare on February 3.

During investigation, it was found that, the Chennai based firm had exported two consignments of 24 batches of Artificial Tears to USA. These batches were manufactured in the year 2021 and 2022.

“During investigation, there were no stocks of above batches found. The firm has maintained the control samples for the said batches. The samples were taken for analysis from the 4 batches of control samples,” said the joint inspection report seen by Moneycontrol.

Read More

The specific drug that is blamed for the cases of vision loss in the United States is not sold in India, an official said.

Samples collected for analysis

The joint team of drug regulator from Centre and state have collected the sample of raw material Carboxy Methyl Cellulose Sodium, which was used for manufacturing eyedrops, for analysis.

According to the joint investigation report, the firm didn’t carry out complete root cause analysis in respect of adverse events, including permanent vision loss and one death from a bloodstream infection from United States, stating that was under process.

The officials after verification of records, noticed that, the firm has done the stability studies for the representative batch of the eye drops yearly once.

“The Batch manufacturing records of all batches, purchase invoices of raw materials, COA of raw materials, sales bills copies, media fill validation reports were obtained under section 22(1)(cca) of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Drugs Rules 1945 for further investigation,” the joint investigation report said.

Voluntary recall after CDC red flag

Chennai based Global Pharma Healthcare on February 1 said it was voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by /EzriCare, LLC- and Delsam Pharma, to the consumer level, due to possible contamination.

The notification from the company came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted FDA for infections possibly associated with the use of the artificial tears manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare.

There are 55 reports of adverse events including eye infections, permanent loss of vision, and a death with a bloodstream infection.