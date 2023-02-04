English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Govt asks Chennai firm to halt production of eye drops linked with vision loss, death in US

    The specific drug that is blamed for the cases of vision loss in the United States is not sold in India, an official said.

    Ayushman Kumar
    February 04, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST
    EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops

    EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops

    Global Healthcare Private Limited, the Chennai-based pharmaceutical firm, associated with cases of vision loss and a death in the United States, has been asked to halt the production of eye drops, Union health ministry sources said on February 4.

    “The manufacturer was instructed to stop the manufacturing activities of all the products under the category of ophthalmic preparation till the completion of investigation,” a top Health Ministry official told Moneycontrol.

    The Health Ministry official said that a joint investigation by the team of Senior Drugs Inspectors from state and central was conducted at the manufacturing facility of Global Healthcare on February 3.

    During investigation, it was found that, the Chennai based firm had exported two consignments of 24 batches of Artificial Tears to USA. These batches were manufactured in the year 2021 and 2022.