MediCircle Health introduces instant COVID-19 testing platform SpectraLIT in Indian market

SpectraLIT testing platform.

Artificial intelligence-powered MediCircle Health Pvt Ltd on July 12 announced that it is introducing the SpectraLIT -- Spectral Instant Test in India. This new method is the world’s fastest Covid-19 test delivering results in just one second.

SpectraLIT is a portable spectrophotometry-based testing platform which is powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect COVID-19 by using an individual’s nasal or mouthwash sample. Due to the AI-based process, the need the need for complex lab equipment and chemicals are eliminated by providing immediate results using the spectral signature of the virus.

Also, the AI algorithm enables SpectraLIT to distinguish between an infected person and a healthy person. The algorithm can also be adjusted to detect different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, said the firm in a press release.

SpectraLIT is developed by Newsight Imaging which specializes in developing advanced machine vision chip sensors in collaboration with the reputed Sheba Medical Center’s ARC Innovation Center in Israel. The technology is licensed to Hong Kong-based AI Innobio for the Asia Pacific region. MediCircle Health Pvt Ltd has an exclusive tie up with AI InnoBio to launch the test in India.

Among other details, MediCircle Health Pvt Ltd said that innovation is SpectraLIT will allow it to detect other infectious diseases such as Influenza, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Dengue, and UTIs, as well as non-communicable diseases such as sickle cell disease.

"SpectraLIT is a platform that can detect COVID-19 in seconds. It enables instant, accurate, and scalable COVID-19 testing. It is unique in that it provides results within seconds. Since the test is internet-powered, the results are shared with designated parties such as ICMR, patients and employers in real-time. SpectraLIT can help India reopen safely and keep businesses, offices, industries, restaurants, sports, and travel safe from COVID-19. SpectraLIT™ has a learning algorithm that enables it to become even more accurate with time. In the future additional models for other infectious disease will be added, as well as modules for some non-communicable diseases. R&D is underway to combine SpectraLIT with reagents to detect a number of diseases instantly and accurately," MediCircle Health partner Dr Rajit Shah said.

How SpectraLIT works?

A human infected with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) starts producing chemicals in response to the infection, including proteins and peptides present in the secretions in the nose, mouth, and pharynx. When the sample from the infected body is inserted into the device, a spectra is generated.

Following this, SpectraLIT performs instant spectral analysis and it can accurately as well as instantly determine if the spectral pattern matches that of the COVID-19 sample.

The device requires a computer, an internet connection, a plastic cuvette, and saline water.

Is it globally recognised?

SpectraLIT has received the European Union CE-IVD mark of authorization for use in the diagnosis of COVID-19, which is recognized and accepted in India by ICMR.

The device has also been launched in 7 countries and been approved by the European airport security giant --ICTS -- to offer a quick COVID-19 screening process at European airports. It has also been tested in 36 hospitals across North and Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Currently, SpectraLIT is undergoing FDA approvals in the United States.

Key features of SpectraLIT:

a) SpectraLIT delivers results within seconds of its use.b) SpectraLIT is portable and can be operated with minimal training.c) It can enable instant and accurate mass screening which makes it the ideal scalable solution for entry screening to airports, malls, schools, offices, sports stadiums, temples, and events.d) SpectraLIT is digitally connected, so all results are relayed securely to designated authorities.e) It has been validated in Israel with a concordance to RT-PCR close to 95 percent and in India with a concordance (sensitivity) of 93.2 percent compared to RT-PCR.f) SpectraLIT supports conventional swab collection as well as an innovative non-invasive mouth gargle.