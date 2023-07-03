How to keep your eyes healthy: Protect your eyes from dryness and itching in summer with these tips

Dry and dusty conditions in summer can cause dryness, irritation, and discomfort in the eyes

The calendar's screaming spring, but there is an unmistakable summery vibe to the weather. Perhaps, it's nature's way of warning us that climate crisis is closer than we ever anticipated. Why else would July feel like the hotter months of April or May? While you cannot help but cry and complain about climate change, it is important to protect your body from dehydration, heat strokes, painful headaches and other heat-related diseases. Add to this long list another ailment we often overlook. Dry eyes!

There are several reasons why you need to take extra care of your eyes when the sun is beating down on you for most part of the day. Starting from conditions such as cataracts, pterygium, and photokeratitis, increased exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and prolonged exposure to UV rays can damage the delicate tissues of the eyes. Dry and dusty conditions in summer can cause dryness, irritation, and discomfort in the eyes.

In order to maintain healthy eyes during the hot season, it is important to follow certain eye care practices. Follow these effective tips.

Outdoors-indoors: Limit your exposure to harmful UV light by avoiding frequent outdoor activities during summer. If you must venture out, protect your eyes by applying sunscreen around them or wearing sunglasses with 100 percent UV protection. Stay indoors as much as possible. Still, it's not enough. Says Dr. Navneet Bohra, Phacorefractive surgeon, Ananta Institute of Medical Sciences, Rajsamand, "When we stay indoors to escape from the sun and find respite in the air conditioning, we are still not keeping our eyes safe because the AC and the wind can make the air dry. This dryness leads to non-production of tears. Natural tears are important to keep our eyes wet and moisturised as this helps in better functioning of the eyes. Even if you are staying indoors, ensure proper airflow and moisture levels in the room."

Dehydration: Adequate hydration is crucial for overall well-being, including your eyes. "It is crucial to consume healthy fluids and drink sufficient water to prevent dry eyes, reduce the risk of eye discomfort, and support optimal eye function. Especially during the summer months, it is always recommended to keep hydrated as it keeps the eyes moisturised and prevents dryness and irritation," adds Dr Bohra.

Nutrition: Include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish, nuts, and seeds, in your diet. These nutrients help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and dry eyes, enhancing eye health.

Staring at the sun: Avoid direct and prolonged staring at the sun, especially during summer when sunlight is stronger. "We know that the sunlight is stronger in summer and thus looking at the sun, directly, can cause permanent damage to your eyes, including solar retinopathy," says Dr Bohra.

Artificial tears: Keep your eyes moisturized by using artificial tears or eye drops specifically designed for dry eyes. They help maintain adequate moisture levels and relieve dryness and irritation. Besides, if you experience dry or irritated eyes more frequently, don't delay consulting an eye specialist.

Eye test: Just like any other organ, eyes too need regular check-up. The prescribed eye tests and examinations help to detect any potential eye conditions or diseases.

Avoid eye makeup: Excessive eye makeup can block the oil glands around the eyes, leading to irritation and infections. Opt for breathable makeup options that won't harm your eyes.

Water activity: Prioritize eye safety during water sports by removing your contact lenses before diving in. Contact lenses increase the risk of eye infections and irritation, and water bodies may contain harmful bacteria and microorganisms that can damage your lenses.