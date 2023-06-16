How to get rid of cellulite naturally: With regular exercise, healthy diet, targeted treatment, patience

Cellulite reduction is a gradual process and requires consistency and patience (Image: Canva)

Cellulite, the dimpled appearance of the skin usually found on the thighs, hips, and buttocks, is a common concern for many people. It is important to understand that cellulite can appear on skin regardless of anyone’s shape, size, age, or gender, and is completely normal. This condition is totally harmless and isn’t a reflection of your health. However, its appearance can certainly affect people’s confidence and self-esteem.

In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the science of cellulite and explore various methods to reduce its appearance as per expert dermatologists and cosmetic doctors.

What is cellulite and what causes it?

Cellulite occurs when fat deposits push through the connective tissue beneath the skin. It is more common in women because the fibrous bands of their connective tissue do not provide as much support under the skin as in men. This causes the fat to bulge out, resulting in the appearance of cellulite. Cellulite can affect individuals of all sizes and does not necessarily correlate with weight or activity level.

The exact cause of cellulite is still not fully understood, but it is believed to be influenced by various factors such as hormones, age, and genetics. Hormonal imbalances, which can occur during pregnancy, menopause, or while taking hormonal contraceptives, can contribute to cellulite development. As we age, our skin becomes thinner and loses elasticity, making cellulite more visible. Additionally, the amount of exercise you engage in can also impact the appearance of cellulite, although it's crucial to consider other factors such as hormones and age.

While cellulite cannot be completely removed, there are steps you can take to reduce its appearance. A combination of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and targeted treatments can help minimise the visibility of cellulite. Its reduction is a gradual process and requires consistency and patience.

7 different ways to reduce cellulite

1. Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity can help reduce the appearance of cellulite. Engaging in exercises that target the affected areas, such as squats, lunges, and leg lifts, can help tone and strengthen the underlying muscles, which can make the skin appear smoother and firmer. Additionally, cardiovascular exercises like running, swimming, or cycling can improve blood circulation and promote overall skin health.

2. Maintain a healthy diet: A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in managing cellulite. Including foods that are rich in antioxidants, such as fruits and vegetables, can help combat free radicals and promote healthier skin. Always consume an adequate amount of water to stay hydrated and flush out toxins from the body.

3. Dry brushing: Dry brushing involves gently brushing the skin with a natural bristle brush to stimulate blood flow and exfoliate dead skin cells. This technique can help improve the appearance of cellulite over time. Remember to always brush towards the heart in long, sweeping motions and avoid brushing on broken or irritated skin.

Cellulite massage techniques can target specific problem areas and reduce the accumulation of fluids, toxins, and fat beneath the skin (Image: Canva)

4. Massage therapy: Professional massage treatments, such as lymphatic drainage massage or deep tissue massage, can help break down cellulite and improve blood circulation. Massage techniques can target specific problem areas and reduce the accumulation of fluids, toxins, and fat beneath the skin.

5. Topical treatments: Various creams, lotions, and gels claim to reduce the appearance of cellulite. These products often contain ingredients like caffeine, retinol, collagen, or antioxidants that can temporarily tighten the skin, improve elasticity, and reduce fluid retention. While results may vary, regular and consistent use of these topical treatments may provide some improvement in the appearance of cellulite.

6. Laser and radiofrequency treatments: Advanced medical treatments like laser therapy and radiofrequency can help diminish cellulite. These procedures use heat energy to target and break down fat cells, stimulate collagen production, and improve skin texture. However, they usually require multiple sessions and can be costly.

7. Cellulite reduction procedures: Invasive treatments such as liposuction, subcision, or cellulite-specific injections are more aggressive approaches to tackle cellulite. These procedures aim to physically remove or break down the fat cells responsible for cellulite. They should be considered as a last resort when other methods have been unsuccessful or when the cellulite is severe.