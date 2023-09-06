How to control diabetes, blood sugar level: Add pomegranate to your diet, but in moderation

Health benefits of pomegranates: Low in calories, pomegranate can be a healthy snack option if you are keen on watching your weight, which again is essential for blood sugar control (Image: Canva)

The stunning ruby-red seeds of pomegranate are not just a visual delight but they are also packed with several health benefits. Pomegranate can protect your body from harmful germs and inflammation, as well as support your heart and blood sugar health. Pomegranate's prowess lies in its secret arsenal of unique compounds – ellagic acid, punicic acid, and an array of flavonoids - each of which boasts of its own special power.

While ellagic acid helps combat oxidative stress and shields your cells from damage, punicic acid promotes heart health, reduces inflammation, and even helps shield you against cancer. The flavonoids, such as anthocyanins and flavonols, add an extra layer of defense, safeguarding your well-being on multiple fronts.

Pomegranate and diabetes

Some common symptoms of diabetes include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. For diabetic patients, sticking to a carefully curated diet plan is critical. This would involve restricting the consumption of sugary and high-carb foods.

Thanks to its unique combination of components, pomegranate plays a beneficial role in diabetes management. The fruit's juice is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and sugars. These antioxidants, particularly punicalagins, help regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, the vitamins and minerals in pomegranates can contribute to overall health and even improve insulin sensitivity.

Here are more reasons why you should include pomegranate to your diet.

Controls blood sugar: Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants like polyphenols and anthocyanins, which help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, and controls blood sugar level.

Reduces blood pressure: Consuming pomegranate has been linked to reduced blood pressure. If you are dealing with high blood sugar, you may frequently experience hypertension. Maintaining optimal blood pressure is therefore critical, as it helps mitigate the risk of cardiovascular issues, which are prevalent concerns among individuals with diabetes.

Improves heart health: Pomegranates are heart-healthy and can benefit individuals with high blood sugar by reducing the risk of cardiovascular complications, which are often associated with diabetes.

Manages weight effectively: Pomegranates are low in calories and can be a healthy snack option if you are keen on watching your weight, which again is essential for blood sugar control.

Improves insulin sensitivity: Certain studies indicate that pomegranate consumption might have a positive impact on insulin sensitivity. This means that it could assist cells in responding more effectively to insulin, a hormone vital for regulating blood sugar levels. Improved insulin sensitivity can lead to better glucose uptake by cells, reducing the risk of high blood sugar.

Has anti-inflammatory effects on blood sugar: The anti-inflammatory properties of pomegranate not only hold promise for reducing inflammation but also extend to potentially enhancing overall metabolic health. Inflammation is increasingly recognised as a factor that can exacerbate insulin resistance, a hallmark of type 2 diabetes.

While the benefits of pomegranate are aplenty, the fruit has certain drawbacks too:

Avoid overindulgence: Overindulging in any food can have adverse effects on health, and the same applies to pomegranates as well. Pomegranates naturally contain sugars, and excessive consumption of this fruit can negatively impact blood sugar levels and weight management. Therefore, moderation is the key when including pomegranates into your diet to maintain weight and stable blood sugar levels.

Allergies and interaction with medicines: The impact of pomegranate on blood sugar can vary among individuals, making it important to monitor personal responses. In some cases, allergies are possible, necessitating caution. Furthermore, pomegranate juice could interact with medications, potentially impacting their effectiveness.

If you have diabetes, it's important to consult your doctor to ascertain the suitability of including pomegranate into your everyday diet plan.