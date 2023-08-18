Home remedies for blackheads: Exfoliate daily, use charcoal and clay masks, add egg white to your diet

Blackhead on nose: Daily exfoliation can help eliminate the dead cells that cause clogging of the pores (Image: Canva)

As you look into the mirror, admiring the shape of your nose, you can't miss those tough blackheads. They're just there, not budging, no matter how hard you try to remove them. Though blackheads do not pose a threat per se, they may have psychosocial effects if you have them.

The skin is the body's largest organ, and it has three types of glands: sebaceous, eccrine, and apocrine. Sebaceous glands release oils that assist in getting rid of unwanted substances from your body.

Comedones are blockages of keratin and sweat that get squeezed into tiny pores. Open comedones are called blackheads when they are dark in colour due to the black keratin. They usually form when hair follicles get clogged and are a type of acne vulgaris. While they're most common on the nose, you can also find them on the chin, back, arms, and chest.

The underlying cause for blackheads is excessive oil production from the glands during periods of hormonal change like pregnancy, menses and adolescence. Alongside, the glands may be occluded because of certain chemicals in cosmetics and changes in linolenic acid in the oils released by the glands.

Here are some effective strategies to address those stubborn blackheads:

Exfoliate for clearer skin: Daily exfoliation can help eliminate the dead cells that cause clogging of the pores. Using scrubs that include alpha hydroxy acids such as glycolic acid and beta hydroxy acids like salicylic acid is highly recommended. These ingredients not only exfoliate the skin's surface but also help achieve smoother skin by addressing wrinkles and cleansing. The advantage lies in their ability to target the outermost layer, making them suitable for all skin types.

Try retinoids to remove acne: These are particularly beneficial when dealing with stubborn acne that doesn't easily disappear. Retinoids work on the follicles and prove to be an efficient method for combating blackheads. However, individuals with dry skin should exercise caution with retinoids, as they could potentially lead to more harm than good.

Mask-up for deep cleansing: Charcoal and clay masks help remove oil and dirt from the pores. Some masks also offer antioxidant and moisturising benefits. Additionally, they make the skin look brighter and more supple.

Say no to makeup overnight: Allowing makeup to stay on overnight can contribute to the development of blackheads. Even cosmetics labelled as non-comedogenic can clog your pores. If your skin tends to be oily, opting for a foaming cleanser is recommended. To ensure your skin stays healthy, remember to use makeup removers to cleanse away the day's buildup.

Sugar and honey scrub for natural exfoliation: An easy-to-make fix, it exfoliates the skin and removes debris. The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of honey are beneficial for all skin types. Lukewarm water may be used to rinse the mask off.

Egg white as a pore-tightening remedy: Egg white is effective for tightening the pores and keeping the dirt away. It also clears acne and removes the extra oil that leads to blackhead formation. A DIY pore strip can be made at home to do away with the grime.