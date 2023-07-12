Healthy diet: 10 magnesium-rich foods that help keep blood pressure, sugar levels in control

Spinach is not only bursting with flavours but also packed with essential nutrients and magnesium (Image: Canva)

Did you know that every time you snack on almonds, peanuts, or enjoy a helping of spinach, you're actually helping your body with a valuable mineral called magnesium? It plays a crucial role in our bodies as it helps with protein production, muscle and nerve regulation, blood sugar control, and blood pressure management among other things. Not only is magnesium naturally present in many foods, it can also be obtained through dietary supplements or found in certain medications like antacids and laxatives.

Magnesium is needed to produce energy, break down sugars, and build strong bones. It's like the master builder of proteins, ensuring our bodies have enough of these important molecules. It's also like a skilled conductor, regulating our muscles and nerves so they work harmoniously. And when it comes to our blood, magnesium acts as a skillful controller, managing our sugar levels and keeping our blood pressure in check. Studies reveal that our body carefully manages the amount of magnesium it keeps. It hides most of it in our bones, regulates a tiny bit in our blood, and relies on kidneys to maintain the right balance.

Sources of magnesium: Some examples of foods that are high in magnesium include green leafy vegetables like spinach, legumes (like beans and lentils), nuts, seeds, and whole grains.

Spinach: Remember Popeye, the famous cartoon character, who swears by spinach? This vibrant leafy green is not only bursting with flavours but also packed with essential nutrients and magnesium. Whether you enjoy it raw in a refreshing salad, blended into a nutrient-packed smoothie, or lightly cooked as a side dish, spinach is a versatile ingredient that can easily boost your body's magnesium requirements.

Banana: Other than its potassium content, which helps keep your heart healthy, bananas contain a nutritious boost of magnesium that aids in various bodily processes. Relish it as a quick on-the-go snack or add it to smoothies, cereals, or baked goods, to get the most out of popular fruit.

Both sesame and sunflower seeds are a fantastic source of magnesium (Image: Canva)

Almonds: A handful of these delightful and crunchy nuts prove to be a delicious snack, and also happen to be a fantastic source of magnesium. Whether enjoyed on their own, sprinkled over salads, or incorporated into baked goods, almonds provide a convenient way to increase your magnesium intake.

Cashews: A perfect snack for cravings, they also offer a decent dose of magnesium. So, go ahead and grab a handful of cashews, and let their delightful taste and magnesium goodness add to your good health.

Brazil nuts: Looking for one more nutty and nutritious snack? Reach for Brazil nuts. A few Brazil nuts will not only satisfy your cravings but also nourish your body with a combination of magnesium, selenium, and other valuable nutrients.

Seeds: Both sesame and sunflower seeds offer more than just a delightful crunch and nutty flavor—they are also a fantastic source of magnesium. Besides, the latter has an impressive amount of magnesium, even surpassing pumpkin seeds. You can reap the benefits of these seeds by simply sprinkling them on your salads or adding to the dishes.

Tofu: Made from soybeans, tofu not only provides a great source of plant-based protein but also offers a decent serving of magnesium. This nutritious food can be a great choice to add to your list of stir-fries to curries, as it can be marinated, grilled, or added to your favorite dishes, all while providing a boost of both protein and magnesium.

Quinoa: Quinoa surpasses pumpkin seeds in its magnesium content. This superfood packs a double punch, offering both protein and a generous dose of magnesium to support good health. Incorporating quinoa into your meals, such as salads, stir-fries, or as a side dish, provides a nutritious option.

Black beans: Legumes go beyond their reputation for being high in fiber and protein and provide a generous dose of magnesium. Adding these to your diet can support your digestive health, contribute to muscle development, and assist in maintaining proper magnesium levels in the body. Make soups, stews, salads, or cook as a main dish, these legumes will certainly increase your magnesium intake while delivering fiber and protein benefits.

Salmon: This fatty fish will not only nourish your body with the heart-healthy benefits of omega-3s but also lend a substantial dose of magnesium. Including salmon in your meals, whether grilled, baked, or steamed, is a great way to supply your body with omega-3s and magnesium and ensure your well-being.