Fit to Lead | Religare's Rashmi Saluja: Only if you keep chipping away at the challenges, will you be able to obtain solutions

Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Limited, and Chairperson-cum-Managing Director, Religare Finvest Limited.

The first thing that strikes you is the size of Dr Rashmi Saluja’s impressive office, even in a video interaction. And that is if one isn’t already intrigued by the “Dr” prefixed to her name. But before I could ask her, she starts interviewing the interviewer. There is a genuine curiosity to know who she is opening up to. Once satisfied, Saluja explains, “When I was growing up, the top-of-the-line career options were doctor, engineer or civil services. Movies of those times depicted doctors as heroes and respectable. And good students studied medicine. I was a good student. So, medicine was a natural choice.” She is not just a qualified doctor but also has an MBA in finance, and a law degree and a PhD.

The law degree is extremely important, argues Saluja. “Law is extremely important for anyone’s survival in the world today. Especially so for doctors. One needs to understand what they can or cannot do. It’s no longer a simple patient-doctor relationship. Along with the foreign investment in healthcare, has come greater awareness about indemnification of doctors and hospitals,” says Saluja, adding that she attributes her success as a business leader to a sound legal understanding of the processes.

The 49-year-old was not only a good student but also good at sports in school. Her interest in sports has taken her to the Olympics as a supporter and spectator. That interest has translated into a better understanding of the need to be active. So, barring small periods of irregularity, she has stuck to her fitness regimen religiously. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Your fitness routine…

I enjoy walking outdoors and doing yoga. Every morning, I take a kilometre-long walk in a garden near my residence in New Delhi. Then I do yoga, particularly muscle-strengthening asanas. After work, I take a short digital detox where I detach myself from all electronic devices. It is my ‘me’ time where I practice Pranayam and meditation.

Favourite fitness activity…

I used to love going on treks. However, due to paucity of time…

The toughest?

Trekking is one of the toughest outdoor sports. Besides skills, it needs suppleness of muscles, physical endurance, patience and concentration.

The new normal for you…

The new ‘normal’ after the pandemic has necessitated doing different things through the day. My day involves a lot of multi-tasking. It consists of a lot of interactions and team briefings. Often, I find myself multi-tasking at work. While briefing the team, I’m replying to important mails. I have learnt to compartmentalize my attention into bit-sized proportions so that I can achieve more without feeling stressed.

Has your fitness routine helped you navigate the uncertainties of recent times?

My fitness routine has helped me stay active and efficient over longer periods. My energy levels are consistently higher and it has also helped me stay attentive and alert for a longer period of time. Consequently, it has helped me in my decision-making as I can stay focused on the goal without getting distracted. I enjoy the discipline that I’ve been able to inculcate in my life.

The one change you would encourage your teammates to make to deal with the challenges of current times.

I would like to see people adopting a more active lifestyle and exercise regularly. Engaging in any physical activity during the day can help in improving one’s health and the group dynamics. Moreover, it helps to limit the unproductive distractions that weigh down on your attention.

Leadership lessons in your fitness journey…

While discipline is essential to develop a fitness regimen, the journey to reach your goal in itself is more important than the result. While at times, one may not see the results immediately, if you show up every day, the results will manifest. Likewise, escaping from challenging situations in business may provide temporary relief but it will not lead to effective solutions. Only if you keep chipping away at the challenges will you be able to obtain solutions. A leader can get his/her team to deliver optimally when (s)he is able to let his/her team stay disciplined and focused on the goals.

What impact does your image of a “fit leader” have on your team?

A fit person always exudes confidence and self-belief. The same rubs off on the team. Also, when people see that despite a pressing schedule, their leader has been able to make time for fitness, they understand the value of prioritizing their time.

Has being fit helped you become a better leader and a better version of yourself?

Undoubtedly, with better fitness, I have become more confident. I believe that I’ve been able to transmit the same vibes to my team members and they have responded in equally positive ways.

Your leadership style…

I firmly believe in delegation of powers and power of a united team. I encourage my team members to own their responsibilities and assignments. Also, I exhort my staff members to focus on planning and designing strategies for success in their daily lives.

On work-life balance…

Too much focus on results can be energy draining. Likewise, too much analysis can lead to paralysis. I’ve found that engaging in fitness activities helps me detach myself from work… to dissociate from the results and focus on my efforts. When results don’t overly weigh one down, they liberate energies resulting in better performance.

Goals and challenges for the next year…

Health-wise, I wish to retain what I have achieved over the last few years and improve by introducing more elements.

Work-wise, Religare Group is on the cusp of an exciting phase. After having successfully executed Religare Finvest Ltd’s one-time settlement with its creditors, I look forward to taking the group to greater heights. We want to be seen as a 360-degree financial service provider. Towards that end, we have recently acquired MyInsuranceClub, an insurance aggregator. We also plan to acquire a few other relevant companies that would help the group companies expand their reach. Overall, we would continue to strive for transparent governance while improving our footprint.