Exercises for back pain: These 3 simple stretches are the best home remedies for back pain

From slouching at your work desk all day long to lifting too many weights at the gym to simply sleeping in the wrong position, there are many ways you can get back pain. While minor back aches usually get better on their own in a few days or a week’s time, sometimes the severity of back pain gets so high that the condition becomes debilitating. Fitness experts suggest improving your posture and staying physically active to soothe and prevent it in the most efficient way.

Here are three simple stretches you can practice daily at home to relieve back pain.

Simple stretches for back pain

1. Cat-Camel Stretch: This stretch targets the muscles in your lower back and promotes flexibility and mobility. Start by getting down on your hands and knees, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Begin by arching your back upwards towards the ceiling, tucking your chin towards your chest. Hold this position for a few seconds. Then, slowly lower your back towards the floor, lifting your head and looking up towards the ceiling. Repeat this movement, alternating between the cat and camel positions for a few minutes.

2. Child's Pose: This stretch helps stretch the muscles in your lower back, hips, and thighs. Start by kneeling on the floor and sitting back on your heels. Slowly lower your upper body forward, reaching your arms out in front of you. Rest your forehead on the floor or a cushion if it's more comfortable. You should feel a gentle stretch in your lower back and hips. Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute, breathing deeply and allowing your body to relax into the stretch.

3. Knee-to-Chest Stretch: This stretch targets the muscles in your lower back and buttocks. Begin by lying flat on your back with your legs extended. Slowly bend one knee and bring it towards your chest, using your hands to gently pull it closer if needed. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds, feeling a gentle stretch in your lower back and buttocks. Release the leg and repeat with the other leg. You can also perform this stretch with both knees bent if that feels more comfortable.

What to remember

Incorporating these stretches into your daily routine can help relieve back pain and promote overall flexibility and mobility. However, it is important to remember that everyone's body is different. Always listen to your body and do not push yourself too hard. If you feel any pain or discomfort during these stretches, stop immediately. Consult with a fitness professional for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan if you have chronic or persistent back pain.