Ear infections: Sneezing, congested nose could be signs of a viral infection in the middle ear

Do you ever feel a sharp, throbbing pain deep in your ear? Or do you feel discomfort accompanied by an unpleasant sensation of pressure and swelling? You might be experiencing a viral or bacterial infection in the middle ear.

It's monsoon time, and you wake up one morning feeling under the weather - you start sniffling, sneezing, and your nose feels congested. This seemingly harmless cold or flu could be the starting point of an ear infection.

Viral or bacterial infections can cause excruciating pain, persistent inflammation, and disruptive fluid buildup. They occur when the middle ear, an air-filled space behind the eardrum, gets infected. Small bones work together in this area to translate sound waves into signals that our brain can process. When an ear infection develops, the pain intensifies due to increased swelling and fluid accumulation, which exerts extra pressure on the eardrum. These infections can be short-term (acute) or long-lasting (chronic). It's important to note that chronic ear infections have the potential to cause lasting damage to the middle ear.

Symptoms of ear infection

The signs of ear infections can differ depending on a person's age. When adults have an ear infection, they usually experience symptoms like pain and pressure in the ear, have fluid inside the middle ear cavity, and their hearing might also be affected. However, children may tug or pull at their ear, especially when in pain. They may have trouble sleeping and cry more than usual. They can also have difficulty keeping their balance, experience hearing loss, have a fever, lose their appetite, or even get headaches.

Types of ear infections

Ear infections can be classified into two types - Acute and Chronic. The first, the most common, and the least severe type is acute otitis media (AOM). It occurs when the middle ear gets infected and swollen, causing fluid to become trapped behind the eardrum. It may be accompanied by a fever.

The second type is otitis media with effusion (OME), where some fluid remains behind the eardrum after an ear infection. People with OME may not experience noticeable symptoms, but a doctor can identify the lingering fluid during an examination.

The third type is Chronic Suppurative Otitis Media (CSOM). The person may complain of ear discharge for more than three months. It may either be profuse or intermittent, and can be foul smelling if severely infected. CSOM can lead to a perforation in the eardrum which may require surgery.

Cure for ear infections:

When dealing with ear infections and pain, some home remedies may provide relief. Applying a warm compress or heating pad to the affected ear can help eliminate the discomfort. Over-the-counter pain relievers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen can be taken to reduce pain and inflammation. The doctor may recommend you to fill your ears with cotton balls while taking a shower, so as to not aggravate the symptoms. Getting rid of the infection is important before undergoing surgery - called tympanoplasty, which helps in repairing the eardrum.

However, it is essential to note that home remedies should be used as a temporary measure. It is important to consult the otorhinolaryngologist for proper diagnosis and treatment.