Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 18,599 new novel coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing India’s COVID-19 case numbers to above 1.12 crore, the health ministry’s March 8 update said.

The country reported 97 new deaths and 14,278 new recoveries during the period, the latest release says. As many as 2,09,89,010 vaccination doses were administered across the country.

Active cases rose to 1,88,747 with an increase of 4,224 cases on March 8. Maharashtra again accounts for the most —99,205 or 53 percent—active cases followed by Kerala (41,162) and Punjab (7,497).

Maharashtra also reported the highest (11,141 or 60 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours followed by Kerala (2,100), Punjab (1,043), Karnataka (622) and Gujarat (575). These five states together account for 83 percent of all the new cases reported in the country.

Maharashtra also reported the most (38 or 39 percent) new deaths followed by Punjab (17), Kerala (13) and Uttar Pradesh (eight). These four states account for 78 percent of all the new deaths in the country.

About 20 states and union territories—Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura—did not report any deaths.

India’s recovery rate is now at 96.9 percent. In terms of cases, Maharashtra recorded 6,013 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (4,039), Punjab (693), Tamil Nadu (521) and Gujarat (459).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,12,29,398 with 1,08,82,798 recoveries and 1,57,853 deaths as per March 8 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.1 percent). Less than six lakh daily tests—lowest in the last 21 days—were reported on March 7 with more than 22.19 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.