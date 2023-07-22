Best way to eat whole grains, including millets and pulses

Lacto-fermentation reduces phytates and oxalates that hinder the absorption of vitamins and minerals like vitamin B, calcium, zinc and iron from grains. (Photo by Suzy Hazelwood via Pexels)

India, celebrated for its gastronomical diversity, has always embraced grains, from rice to millet and wheat to pulses. One ancient technique that stands out in Indian cuisine is fermentation. Used historically to preserve food, fermentation has been recognized for boosting health benefits like improving gut health and enhancing nutrient absorption.

Fermentation involves controlled microbial growth, converting carbohydrates into alcohol and acid, an anaerobic process carried out by microorganisms. In India, lacto-fermentation using lactic acid bacteria (LAB) is commonly used for staples like rice and wheat. This process reduces anti-nutrient compounds such as phytates and oxalates in grains, millet, legumes, and seeds.

Research shows that phytates and oxalates hinder the absorption of essential dietary vitamins and minerals like vitamin B, calcium, zinc and iron. However, fermentation neutralizes these compounds, enabling better mineral absorption and reducing deficiency risks. Another traditional method, germination or sprouting, serves a similar purpose.

Gut health

Lacto-fermentation enhances beneficial bacteria in food, promoting gut health. A robust gut microbiota aids nutrient absorption and bolsters the immune system, cementing the importance of fermented foods for overall well-being.

Indian culinary traditions are replete with fermented foods. Southern staples like dosa and idli are made from fermented rice and lentils - the fermentation boosts their nutrient absorbability. North Indian foods like the fermented black-carrot beverage Kanji and Dhokla, made from fermented rice and chickpeas, are tasty and health-enhancing. Other foods such as pickles and 'chaas' (buttermilk) also benefit from fermentation, both nutritionally and in terms of shelf life.

Fermented foods can be seamlessly integrated into daily meals. Begin with idli or dosa for breakfast, accompany meals with fermented pickles or chaas, and perhaps indulge in dhokla for snacks.

How to eat more whole grain

For those looking to experiment at home, grains can be soaked in warm water with added lemon juice, apple cider vinegar or leftover whey when you make paneer at home. The soaking period ranges from 8-48 hours, depending on the temperature.

Furthermore, germinating grains like moong dal and chickpeas enhances their nutritional content, making proteins and other nutrients easier to digest. For instance, millets, a mainstay in India, when fermented, exhibit increased protein digestibility and vitamin B content. Lacto-fermentation typically involves soaking grains in water and a lactic acid starter for 1-3 days until fermentation is evident.

The Indian fermentation tradition improves taste and significantly boosts the nutritional value of the grain by neutralizing anti-nutrients and enhancing gut health.