5 millet soup recipes worth cosying up to this monsoon

Ragi Ganji Vegetable Soup by Nidhi Nahata, Founder and Lifestyle Coach at Justbe by Nidhi Nahata

During the wet and cold monsoon months, a soup is an ideal way to warm up while also providing nutrition to the body. It can be made as a quick meal for hurried days or as a luxurious dinner. However it is easy for soups to leave you hungry. That’s why the addition of millet. They not only add their chunky texture and nutritious bulk but also an earthy flavour to the soup. “We ask people to avoid wheat because it contains gluten (a protein that can trigger leaky gut and autoimmunity). Millets are a good substitute for wheat. These indigenous and hardy grains are most often not tampered by industrial farming practices. A millet soup in combination with a good animal protein such as mutton, fish, chicken, etc., can be a nutritious one pot meal in the monsoon,” says functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive.

Prepare for the ultimate flavour and comfort with these soups that will add some excitement to drab rainy days.

Roast Pumpkin and Kodo Millet Soup By Executive Chef Paul Noronha - ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Roast Pumpkin and Kodo Millet Soup. (Photo: Katie Rosario via Unsplash)

“This easy and nutritious soup can be a delicious meal. The best part is that you can tweak it by adding ingredients such as boiled chicken, vegetables or noodles.”

Ingredients

Kodo millet - 150 gms

Pumpkin pieces - 500 gms, chopped and roasted

Vegetable stock - 1 litre

Onion - 2 small, chopped

Thyme - 1 sprig

Olive oil - 1tbsp

Bay leaf 2 pieces

Some chopped celery and few garlic pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Soak millets for 30 mins and then boil for 15- 20 mins. Strain and keep aside.

Roast the diced pumpkin pieces in an oven, at medium temperature and keep aside.

Take a non-sticky pan. Put olive oil, chopped garlic, celery and onions and toss it till it is slight golden brown. Add bay leaf and keep it aside.

Add the strained millet to the pan along with roasted pumpkin, vegetable stock and add salt and pepper as per your palate.

Cover and cook on medium flame

Add the thyme and cook for few minutes.

Now your soup is ready. Serve with a sprinkling of black pepper on it.

Bajre ki Raab by Michael Swamy, chef, food Stylist and photographer

Bajra soup by Michael Swamy.

“Raab used to be served as a cool welcome drink to visitors in the courts of the Rajput kings in the bygone era. This recipe is of the hot version which uses ginger, ghee and yoghurt, making it one of the most preferred suppers to have on a rainy evening.”

Ingredients

Bajra flour - 4 tablespoon

Whisked yoghurt - 2 cups

Clarified butter (ghee) - 3 tablespoons

Ginger - 2 inch piece crushed

Green chillies - 2 large, crushed

Water or vegetable stock - 1½ cups, optional

Cumin seeds - 2 teaspoons, lightly roasted & powdered

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander sprigs for garnish

Method

In a large bowl, whisk millet flour, yoghurt and salt to smooth batter. Cover and keep aside in a warm place for 2 hours to allow batter to ferment.

Once batter ferments (it should have risen slightly and should smell a bit sour), stir it well.

Heat clarified butter in a kadhai or wok over medium flame, add ginger and chillies and immediately stir in fermented batter. Stir well and add water or stock if using.

Bring the soup to a simmer, whisking constantly to prevent yoghurt from curdling.

Add powdered cumin, simmer for a few seconds and remove from flame.

Serve hot garnished with coriander.

Amaranth Soup by Firoz Hussain, Executive Chef, LMNO_Q, Park Street

Amaranth soup

“This soup is supercharged with amaranth, ensuring all the family get their fiber, protein and micronutrients. The addition of garlic and onions packs a flavourful punch.”

Ingredients

Amaranth - 1 cup

Garlic - 4 cloves

Onion – 1 finely chopped

Oil – 1 tsp

Butter - 1 small cube

Salt and black pepper as per taste

Coriander for garnish

Method

Soak amaranth for 2-4 hours (You can take a mix of a variety of millets of your choice) and boil well for 30 minutes.

Strain out the millets, keep 30 percent aside, blend the remaining and strain well

Heat oil in a pan and sauté the garlic and onion

Add some salt and some millet broth

Add the blended millets and keep adding the millet broth until you get a smooth consistency

Cook for 5 minutes in a low flame

Now add in the strained millets and butter

Add black pepper as per taste and cook for 5-8 minutes in a low flame

Garnish with some chopped coriander and serve hot with bread of your choice

Jowar soup with nimki strips by Bhairav Singh Executive Chef, Native Bombay

Jowar Soup with Nimki Strips by Native Bombay

“This jowar soup proves that hearty food is far from boring. One of the oldest recipes from Rajasthan, it is ideal for the monsoon because of its protein and vegetable content, which boosts nourishment and promotes body warmth. The addition of tomatoes and buttermilk give it all the jazz it needs. If you skip the nimki strips it’s great for busy days when you want a minimum effort, maximum satisfaction meal.”

Ingredients

Jowar flour - 2tbsp

Buttermilk - 300ml

Black pepper - 1/4tsp

Turmeric Powder- 1pinch

Ghee - 2tbsp

Himalayan salt to taste

Green cherry tomatoes - 2pcs

Red cherry tomatoes - 2pcs

Yellow cherry tomatoes - 2pcs

Method

Take a saucepan, add ghee into it followed by 2 tbsp Jowar atta and roast it till its fragrance comes out.

Put a pinch of turmeric in it and mix well.

Add buttermilk and mix it nicely with the help of a whisk till it gets to a boil. Keep a check for it to not get lumpy.

Switch off the gas and add Himalayan salt and black pepper. Mix it well and check the seasoning.

Now the soup is ready to be served.

Garnish with green, red and yellow cherry tomatoes cut into 2 pieces and add 1-2 drops of desi ghee. Serve with nimki strips.

To make nimki strips

Ingredients

Jowar atta - 4tbsp

Butter paper - 2

Kalongi - ½ tsp

Ghee - 1tbsp

Himalayan salt to taste

Warm water as required

Method

Take a piece of butter paper and put ghee on it. Spread the dough on it, then take another piece of butter paper and put it on top of the dough.

With the help of a rolling pin, flatten it and cut the strips.

Deep fry on low flame till it gets crispy. Your nimki strips are ready to serve with the jowar soup.

Ragi and Vegetable Ganji by Nidhi Nahata, Founder and Lifestyle Coach at Justbe by Nidhi Nahata

Ragi Ganji Vegetable Soup by Nidhi Nahata, Founder and Lifestyle Coach at Justbe by Nidhi Nahata

“This comforting bowl of ragi and wholesome vegetables is like a warm embrace, providing both sustenance and a burst of flavours. It’s perfect for those seeking a healthy and satisfying meal.”

Ingredients

Ragi flour - 3 tablespoons

Onion - 1 small, chopped

Green chillies - 2, chopped

Chopped carrot - 2 tablespoons

Chopped beans - 2 tablespoons

Curry leaves - 5

Mustard seeds - 1 pinch

Curry powder - 1 tablespoon

Broth powder - 1 tablespoon

Lemon wedge - 1

Chopped ginger - 1 teaspoon

Salt, to taste

Method

In a pan, sauté mustard seeds, chopped ginger, and curry leaves for a while

Then add the rest of the veggies and sauté for a few more minutes until the veggies start to sweat.

Add curry powder and broth powder to the pan and mix well. Then pour in the vegetable stock and cook until the veggies are tender

In a separate bowl, mix water and ragi flour to form a smooth paste

Slowly add the ragi flour mixture to the soup, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming

Cook for a few more minutes until the soup thickens slightly

Squeeze in the juice from the lemon wedge and season with salt according to your taste

Garnish with fresh microgreens or any other desired garnish

Serve warm