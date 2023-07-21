5 millet soup recipes worth cosying up to this monsoon

During the wet and cold monsoon months, a soup is an ideal way to warm up while also providing nutrition to the body. It can be made as a quick meal for hurried days or as a luxurious dinner. However it is easy for soups to leave you hungry. That’s why the addition of millet. They not only add their chunky texture and nutritious bulk but also an earthy flavour to the soup. “We ask people to avoid wheat because it contains gluten (a protein that can trigger leaky gut and autoimmunity). Millets are a good substitute for wheat. These indigenous and hardy grains are most often not tampered by industrial farming practices. A millet soup in combination with a good animal protein such as mutton, fish, chicken, etc., can be a nutritious one pot meal in the monsoon,” says functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive.
Prepare for the ultimate flavour and comfort with these soups that will add some excitement to drab rainy days.
Roast Pumpkin and Kodo Millet Soup By Executive Chef Paul Noronha - ITC Grand Central, Mumbai
“This easy and nutritious soup can be a delicious meal. The best part is that you can tweak it by adding ingredients such as boiled chicken, vegetables or noodles.”
Ingredients
Kodo millet - 150 gms
Pumpkin pieces - 500 gms, chopped and roasted
Vegetable stock - 1 litre
Onion - 2 small, chopped
Thyme - 1 sprig
Olive oil - 1tbsp
Bay leaf 2 pieces
Some chopped celery and few garlic pieces
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Soak millets for 30 mins and then boil for 15- 20 mins. Strain and keep aside.
Roast the diced pumpkin pieces in an oven, at medium temperature and keep aside.
Take a non-sticky pan. Put olive oil, chopped garlic, celery and onions and toss it till it is slight golden brown. Add bay leaf and keep it aside.
Add the strained millet to the pan along with roasted pumpkin, vegetable stock and add salt and pepper as per your palate.
Cover and cook on medium flame
Add the thyme and cook for few minutes.
Now your soup is ready. Serve with a sprinkling of black pepper on it.
Bajre ki Raab by Michael Swamy, chef, food Stylist and photographer
“Raab used to be served as a cool welcome drink to visitors in the courts of the Rajput kings in the bygone era. This recipe is of the hot version which uses ginger, ghee and yoghurt, making it one of the most preferred suppers to have on a rainy evening.”
Ingredients
Bajra flour - 4 tablespoon
Whisked yoghurt - 2 cups
Clarified butter (ghee) - 3 tablespoons
Ginger - 2 inch piece crushed
Green chillies - 2 large, crushed
Water or vegetable stock - 1½ cups, optional
Cumin seeds - 2 teaspoons, lightly roasted & powdered
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander sprigs for garnish
Method
In a large bowl, whisk millet flour, yoghurt and salt to smooth batter. Cover and keep aside in a warm place for 2 hours to allow batter to ferment.
Once batter ferments (it should have risen slightly and should smell a bit sour), stir it well.
Heat clarified butter in a kadhai or wok over medium flame, add ginger and chillies and immediately stir in fermented batter. Stir well and add water or stock if using.
Bring the soup to a simmer, whisking constantly to prevent yoghurt from curdling.
Add powdered cumin, simmer for a few seconds and remove from flame.
Serve hot garnished with coriander.
Amaranth Soup by Firoz Hussain, Executive Chef, LMNO_Q, Park Street
“This soup is supercharged with amaranth, ensuring all the family get their fiber, protein and micronutrients. The addition of garlic and onions packs a flavourful punch.”
Ingredients
Amaranth - 1 cup
Garlic - 4 cloves
Onion – 1 finely chopped
Oil – 1 tsp
Butter - 1 small cube
Salt and black pepper as per taste
Coriander for garnish
Method
Soak amaranth for 2-4 hours (You can take a mix of a variety of millets of your choice) and boil well for 30 minutes.
Strain out the millets, keep 30 percent aside, blend the remaining and strain well
Heat oil in a pan and sauté the garlic and onion
Add some salt and some millet broth
Add the blended millets and keep adding the millet broth until you get a smooth consistency
Cook for 5 minutes in a low flame
Now add in the strained millets and butter
Add black pepper as per taste and cook for 5-8 minutes in a low flame
Garnish with some chopped coriander and serve hot with bread of your choice
Jowar soup with nimki strips by Bhairav Singh Executive Chef, Native Bombay
“This jowar soup proves that hearty food is far from boring. One of the oldest recipes from Rajasthan, it is ideal for the monsoon because of its protein and vegetable content, which boosts nourishment and promotes body warmth. The addition of tomatoes and buttermilk give it all the jazz it needs. If you skip the nimki strips it’s great for busy days when you want a minimum effort, maximum satisfaction meal.”
Ingredients
Jowar flour - 2tbsp
Buttermilk - 300ml
Black pepper - 1/4tsp
Turmeric Powder- 1pinch
Ghee - 2tbsp
Himalayan salt to taste
Green cherry tomatoes - 2pcs
Red cherry tomatoes - 2pcs
Yellow cherry tomatoes - 2pcs
Method
Take a saucepan, add ghee into it followed by 2 tbsp Jowar atta and roast it till its fragrance comes out.
Put a pinch of turmeric in it and mix well.
Add buttermilk and mix it nicely with the help of a whisk till it gets to a boil. Keep a check for it to not get lumpy.
Switch off the gas and add Himalayan salt and black pepper. Mix it well and check the seasoning.
Now the soup is ready to be served.
Garnish with green, red and yellow cherry tomatoes cut into 2 pieces and add 1-2 drops of desi ghee. Serve with nimki strips.
To make nimki strips
Ingredients
Jowar atta - 4tbsp
Butter paper - 2
Kalongi - ½ tsp
Ghee - 1tbsp
Himalayan salt to taste
Warm water as required
Method
Take a piece of butter paper and put ghee on it. Spread the dough on it, then take another piece of butter paper and put it on top of the dough.
With the help of a rolling pin, flatten it and cut the strips.
Deep fry on low flame till it gets crispy. Your nimki strips are ready to serve with the jowar soup.
Ragi and Vegetable Ganji by Nidhi Nahata, Founder and Lifestyle Coach at Justbe by Nidhi Nahata
“This comforting bowl of ragi and wholesome vegetables is like a warm embrace, providing both sustenance and a burst of flavours. It’s perfect for those seeking a healthy and satisfying meal.”
Ingredients
Ragi flour - 3 tablespoons
Onion - 1 small, chopped
Green chillies - 2, chopped
Chopped carrot - 2 tablespoons
Chopped beans - 2 tablespoons
Curry leaves - 5
Mustard seeds - 1 pinch
Curry powder - 1 tablespoon
Broth powder - 1 tablespoon
Lemon wedge - 1
Chopped ginger - 1 teaspoon
Salt, to taste
Method
In a pan, sauté mustard seeds, chopped ginger, and curry leaves for a while
Then add the rest of the veggies and sauté for a few more minutes until the veggies start to sweat.
Add curry powder and broth powder to the pan and mix well. Then pour in the vegetable stock and cook until the veggies are tender
In a separate bowl, mix water and ragi flour to form a smooth paste
Slowly add the ragi flour mixture to the soup, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming
Cook for a few more minutes until the soup thickens slightly
Squeeze in the juice from the lemon wedge and season with salt according to your taste
Garnish with fresh microgreens or any other desired garnish
Serve warm
