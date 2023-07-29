7 health signs you should not ignore, starting with the urge to eat ice

Unseasonal dry skin despite moisturizing regularly, could be due to deficiency of iron, vitamin D3, zinc, or vitamin A. Often diabetes, thyroid issues and kidney disorders can lead to dry skin throughout the year. (Photo by Thirdman via Pexels)

Do your knees pop every time you bend them? Are your nails yellowing? Do you often feel like keeping an ice cube in your mouth? Are your heels scaly and dry? Do you often poop at night?

If you are nodding in silent agreement, you are in signal mode - your body is sending out rapid messages to you that all is not okay within. Here is your cue guide to decode these mini signals and effect the solutions for better health:

Symptom: Cracking or popping knees

You might be the superstar in your power yoga class, but your knees do pop, snap, or crack when you flex them while driving a car, climbing steps or even while turning around or performing an asana. If you have been tottering around in uncomfortable shoes, or high heels, or are overweight, take special note of the knee groans.

Wearing uncomfortable shoes often and being overweight are common causes of popping and snapping knees. (Photo: Ron Lach via Pexels)

Explains Dr Rajeev Rajesh, Chief Yoga Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore, “The discharge of gas bubbles from the synovial fluid surrounding the knee joint is often the causes of noisy knees. These bubbles might produce popping or crackling sounds when the joint moves. Unless it is accompanied by discomfort or swelling, it is not a reason for alarm. As they pass over bony structures, the tendons and ligaments that surround the knee occasionally generate snapping or popping noises. This frequently causes no harm and can happen whether kneeling or standing straight up.”

The problem arises when the frequency increases. To address this, Dr Rajesh suggests this to-do guide for strengthening the knees:

- Warm-up. Gently move and extend your knees before beginning any physical activity or workout.

- Perform regular exercises for strengthening the muscles around the knee, especially the quadriceps and hamstrings. This will improve stability and support.

- Perform activities to increase the range of motion and flexibility in your knee joint.

- Try low-impact workouts including swimming or cycling, as they are easy on your joints. Avoid overloading your knees by staying away from strenuous activities or workouts like high-impact sports or heavy weightlifting.

Symptom: Constant craving for ice cubes

Often iron deficiency – anaemia - is linked to the disorder known as pagophagia, which makes you crave ice cubes and gets you chewing on the cold bits. “A shortage of healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin characterizes anaemia, which is frequently brought on by a lack of iron, vitamin B12, or folic acid,” says Dr Rajeev. It is common during menarche or periods.

A person may experience ice cravings (pagophagia) if they are already anaemic or have a leaning towards anaemia if it figures in their family medical history. Visit a doctor to conduct relevant blood tests to identify whether anaemia or other underlying issues are at work. You might need iron supplements.

Constant desire to keep ice in your mouth could be a sign of anaemia. (Photo by Truong Dat via Unsplash)

Symptom: Very dry heels

Your heels are super dry all the time. Every cream has failed to restore them to their earlier level of softness. You have also developed tough skin on underside of the big toes and need to scrape off diligently every now and then.

“Scaly, fissured heels and thick skin on feet can be sign of multiple problems like diabetes, psoriasis, hypothyroid, obesity, flat foot, spurs, and eczema,” says dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, Founder and Medical Director- Yavana Aesthetics Clinic. “While it happens due to poor blood circulation and incompetent skin turnover, it is essential to diagnose the underlying condition and treat it.”

For relief, Dr Agarwal recommends using moisturizers containing emollients and occlusives with ingredients like urea, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, ceramides, NMF and butters. Foot care through leg elevation and wearing soft-soled footwear is also important. Avoid standing for long periods.

Symptom: Yellow fingernails

While you may have been leaping from one nail bar to another, or chewing your nails doggedly, the gradual yellowing of nails could be a sign of fungal infection, especially during the monsoon. Or a result of aggressive smoking. “It can also be a sign of nutritional deficiency like vitamin B12, or zinc. Diabetes and hypothyroid can also cause thickening and yellowing of nails over time. It is important to do regular blood checkups for taking stock of vitamin deficiencies. Nailcare with regular manicure and moisturiser application is helpful,” says Dr Agarwal.

Symptom: Constipation

You find it tough to poop, make recurrent trips to the washroom, and often relieve yourself at night. Says Dr Babina NM, Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore, “Errant constipation despite eating a diet high in fibre, using stool softeners, and changing your lifestyle needs to be examined further for correct diagnosis. Constipation may be caused by not drinking enough water. Make sure you are getting enough water – at least 8 cups (64 ounces) or more of water each day. Get moving as regular physical activity and exercise might encourage bowel motions. Walking, running, or yoga promote bowel regularity.”

Often constipation is a side effect of several medicines. Consult a medical expert if you are using any prescription or over-the-counter drugs to find out whether they might be causing your symptoms.

Symptom: Small moles

As you grow older, a smattering of freckles, sun spots, pigmentation, and even tiny moles begin to appear all over. “The appearance of multiple moles is usually associated with awry cholesterol levels,” says Dr Agarwal. “When you have multiple, small, yellow- or red-coloured bumps developing on your skin all over, it can be a sign of high lipid levels or diabetes. The bumps are known as eruptive xanthomas. Commonly yellow-coloured bumps, called xanthelasma palpebrum, seen around eyes again can be indicative of a high lipid profile. These skin signs do not cause any symptoms except that they do not look good. Dermatologists remove them in clinic with procedures like chemical or electrical cauterisation or excision. Controlling the lipid and sugar levels also helps.”

Symptom: Dry skin, despite moisturizing regularly

As you age, your skin begins to thin, and often dry up, even as you slather creams and moisturisers all the time. And yes, winter has nothing to do with it. “Dry skin can spell a nutrition deficiency - like low iron, vitamin D3, zinc, Vitamin A,” explains Dr Agarwal. “Often diabetes, thyroid issues and kidney disorders can lead to dry skin throughout the year. Chronic medications for these conditions can contribute to more dryness. Chemotherapy for cancer can also lead to exceedingly dry skin. Moisturising frequently in day helps in rescuing you from the bone dry, “stretched skin” situation.”

Quick tips

Motion is lotion. Exercise daily

Maintain optimum personal hygiene

Get a medical opinion if symptoms persist