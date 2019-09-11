Apple Launch Event 2019: iPhone 11 launched with dual cameras and A13 Bionic Chip for Rs 64,900

The wait is finally over; Apple just dropped the highly anticipated iPhone 11. The device is available in multiple colours – Purple, white, green, yellow, red, and black. The iPhone 11 gets a dual-camera setup that is housed in a square module on the back of the device. Apple claims that the iPhone 11’s glass is the toughest yet.

So, let’s take a look at what’s under the hood of the new iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11’s 6.11-inch Liquid Retina display features a wide colour gamut. The device also supports Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. While the panel does look impressive, it is an LCD panel and won’t be able to deliver the same quality as an OLED screen.

The dual cameras on the iPhone 11 are properly concealed in the glass, minimising the camera bump. The setup includes a primary 12-megapixel sensor with 26mm f/1.8 aperture and an ultra-wide 12-megapixel f/2.4 lens.

The ultra-wide lens offers 2x optical zoom, while the new immersive camera interface allows you to see pictures in the primary camera and the ultrawide camera. Portrait mode on the new iPhone also works on pets, and the device also gets a unique portrait effect called high-key mono. The Apple iPhone 11 also gets a much-needed Night Mode to compete with the likes of Google, Huawei and Samsung. The new night mode uses adaptive bracketing to capture excellent images in low light.

The Apple iPhone 11 also comes with a new 12-megapixel TrueDepth sensor. The front camera can also do video recording in 4K resolution at 60fps. Rotating the camera to landscape mode widens the sensors field of view.

In terms of video, the iPhone 11 supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second and a new extended dynamic range. Apple also demoed a video recorded on the device with improved stabilisation, which looked pretty impressive. You can now quickly transition between photo and video mode by holding down on the shutter button. Apple claims the iPhone 11 is capable of delivering the best video quality of any smartphone.

Powering the Apple iPhone 11 is the A13 Bionic chip. Apple displayed a couple of benchmark results of the A13’s GPU and CPU performance, and the Snapdragon 855 chips don’t even come close. Apple claims the chip features the fastest GPU and CPU on a smartphone. The iPhone 11 also delivers an additional one hour of battery life over the iPhone XR.