Record high wheat and rice production expected, boosting domestic availability

The estimates of higher production for wheat are welcome as this may boost domestic availability. The government was forced to ban wheat exports in May last year to control the prices of wheat flour or atta.

Third Advance Estimates of production of wheat and rice crops for the agricultural year 2022-23 (July 2022-June 2023) have predicted a record high of 112.74 million tonnes (mt) for wheat and 135.54 mt for rice. The increase is, however, marginal, with a rise of 5 mt for wheat and 6 mt for rice.

The total foodgrain production in the country is estimated to be a record 330 mt, which is higher by 14.91 mt compared to the previous year, 2021-22. The Ministry had set a target of achieving 328 million tonnes of foodgrain in the agricultural year 2022-23.

"Agriculture sector is developing day by day due to the hard work of farmers, proficiency of scientists, and farmer-friendly policies of the Government," a press statement by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on the release of the 3rd advanced estimates stated.

The production of sugarcane has seen a boom, estimated at a record production of 494.22 mt. The production of sugarcane during 2022-23 is higher by 54.8 mt than the previous year's production.

In addition to foodgrains, the ministry stated that the total oilseeds production in the country during 2022-23 is also estimated to rise to a record 40.96 mt, which is higher by 3.03 mt compared to the previous year's oilseeds production.

The previous high in production of wheat, a major rabi crop, was achieved in the 2020-21 crop year at 109.58 million tonnes. The output had fallen to 107.74 million tonnes last year due to heatwaves in major wheat-producing states.

Tomar also told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on March 15 this year that, at present, there was no proposal from the ministry for lifting restrictions on the export of wheat.