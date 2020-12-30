MARKET NEWS

Cabinet approves industrial corridors at Krishnapatnam and Tumkuru; here're the key decisions

Cabinet has also approved the export of Akash Missile System.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 05:24 PM IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the industrial corridors at Krishnapatnam and Tumkuru, announced Union Minister Prakash Jawadekar at a press briefing.

Multi Modal Transport Hub and Multi Modal Logistics Hub at Dadri were also approved by the Cabinet, Jawadekar announced.

The proposals have an estimated cost of Rs.7,725 crore. Union Minister also announced that the proposals have an employment generation potential of 2.8 lakh.

Further, the minister also announced the Cabinet's approval for opening Indian consulates in Dominic Republic, Paraguay, and Estonia.

An MoU on the peaceful use of outer space was signed between India and Bhutan, Jawadekar said.

Further, the Cabinet has also approved the export of Akash Missile System.

Union Minister and Minister of Petroleum and Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan announced the Cabinet's decision on the approval of a modified scheme for grain-based ethanol distilleries.

Pradhan said, "The cabinet has approved a modified scheme to enhance the ethanol capacity in the country for producing ethanol from sugarcane, corn, rice, wheat and barley."

Union Minister and Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the Cabinet has approved the deepening and optimization of harbour facilities under the PPP model at Paradip Port.

The cost of the project is Rs 3000 crore, Mandaviya announced.
Moneycontrol News
