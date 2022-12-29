English
    India's current account deficit surges to all-time high of $36.4 billion in July-September

    As a percentage of GDP, India's July-September CAD is 4.4 percent compared to 2.2 percent in April-June and 1.3 percent in July-September 2021

    December 29, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST

    India's current account deficit (CAD) surged to an all-time high of $36.4 billion in July-September, data released on December 29 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

    The latest CAD figure is double the $18.2 billion posted in April-June and nearly four times of what it was in the third quarter of 2021.

    The previous record for the highest CAD was $31.77 billion, posted in the third quarter of 2012-13.

    "Underlying the current account deficit in Q2:2022-23 was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to $83.5 billion from $63.0 billion in Q1:2022-23 and an increase in net outgo under investment income," the RBI said.

    "While it was expected that India's current account deficit would widen to an all time high in July-September, the size of the deficit exceeded even the upper end of our forecast range of $31-34 billion," noted Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

    For the first half of 2022-23, the current account deficit is $54.5 billion, more than 15 times higher than the $3.1 billion recorded in the first six months of 2021-22.

     
    first published: Dec 29, 2022 05:21 pm