Yuzvendra Chahal talks about PUBG, his tattoos and Ranveer Singh

If not troubling opposition batsmen on a cricket field, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal likes to play PUBG.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Chahal has confessed that he spends hours playing the game and his favourite player is MS Dhoni.

"Mahi bhai and I play PUBG together sometimes (laughs). Seven-eight people play PUBG for two hours. We go for dinners, [have] fun. It's a big thing to play under Mahi bhai" said Chahal.

Like his bowling partner Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal too had a great time in Australia. He in fact scripted history. In the third ODI of the three-match ODI series played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Chahal finished with the figures of 6/42 that helped India clinch the match and win the series.

It might sound unconvincing but Chahal that was nervous.

“After the first over, I realised it was my day,” remembered Chahal.

It would be interesting to note that growing up Haryanvi spinner spent more time on the grey chess board rather than lush green cricket fields. His learning from chess is helping him to out-think and out-fox opponents in cricket.

The new breed of Indian cricketers are bold and they like to show off. The likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have spot tattoos. In this list of names Chahal's name can be added too. He has got an anchor and compass, of Shiva and yet another of his zodiac sign, Leo inscribed on his body. These works of arts acts as source of inspiration when the going gets tough.

Yet Chahal describes himself as a shy man. Such is the shyness in him that he addresses the likes of Dhawan and Rohit as bhaiyaa (elder brother).

"Whenever I feel something, I always talk to the senior players — Virat (Kohli) bhaiya, Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai, Rohit (Sharma) bhaiya, Shikhar (Dhawan) bhaiya. They always help me. When Virat bhaiya is not there, I always [speak to] Rohit bhaiya and ask him what to do and what not to do"

Chahal may be be a shy man but his inspiration his bindaas Raveer Singh.

"The guy is very bindaas. He never hides what he wants to do. I love his films,”

Ranveer's latest flick Gully Boy has proved to be a runaway success and the stylish actor will soon be seen playing the role of iconic Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in a movie based on India's 1983 World Cup win.

Speaking of World Cup, the upcoming World Cup in England will be Chahal's first World Cup.

"I'm very excited as it will be my first World Cup. In the 50-over format we have the best team. There will be a lot of pressure, as the whole country wants the Cup. But it's our job to tackle the pressure," Chahal concluded.