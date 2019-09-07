Tendulkar, Imran, Warne lead in mourning death of Pakistani great Abdul Qadir

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar led the Indian cricket fraternity's tribute for Pakistan spin legend Abdul Qadir, who died in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest. Qadir, who would have turned 64 on September 15, passed away on September 6 before he could be brought to a hospital.

Tendulkar, who as a 16-year-old had played many attacking shots against Qadir during an exhibition match, described him as one of the best spinners of his times.

"Remember playing against Abdul Qadir, one of the best spinners of his times. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP," Tendulkar wrote on his twitter handle.

Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took to twitter to express his grief at Qadir's demise.

"Extremely saddened by the demise of Abdul Qadir the spin bowling stalwart from Pakistan. My heart goes out to his family and friends. #RIP," Ashwin tweeted.

Harbhajan too expressed his shock at the death of the legendary spinner.

"Shocked to hear Abdul Qadir passed away. Met him two years back he was full of energy as always ... A champion bowler, great human being, you will be missed forever ... condolences to the family #RIPabdulqadir," he tweeted.

In his condolence message, former India batsman VVS Laxman said was always mesmerised by Qadir's unique bowling style.

"Sad to hear about the demise of Abdul Qadir. Was always mesmerised by his unique style of bowling and he was one of the best leg-spinners to play the game. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Tributes also poured in from Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who termed him a "terrific bowler", someone he always looked up to.

"It's very sad news about Abdul Qadir. I had the opportunity to meet him in 1994 during my first tour of Pakistan and a lot of people who bowled leg-spin like I did, we looked up to him," he said on air during the ongoing Ashes Test match between England and Australia.

"He was a terrific bowler who bamboozled a lot of batsmen," said Warne.

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal also lamented that he will miss his "dear friend".

"Shocking news legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir passing away. He was a dear friend will miss him. I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family.May his soul Rest in peace," he wrote in his handle.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra also offered his condolences, saying Qadir made leg-spin fashionable.

"Abdul Qadir—The man who made leg-spin fashionable. Long curly hair...bounce in every step of a fairly long run-up. Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family and loved ones," he tweeted.

In his condolence message, former England cricketer Mark Ramprakash wrote: "Tragic news to hear of the passing of Pakistani leg spinning great Abdul Qadir, what an entertainer - RIP."

Condolence messages also poured in from Pakistan.

"I have lost a good friend", said Pakistan's Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan as he led the country in paying tributes to spin legend.

"I have lost a good friend and a wonderful cricketer who served the country so well," Imran said in his condolence message.

The cricketer-turned-politician said Qadir's death was a shock to him. Imran played an instrumental role in turning Qadir into a household name as it was under his captaincy that the leg-spinner flourished to secure many Test and one-day victories for Pakistan, including a 9 for 56 in one Test against the West Indies at Faisalabad in 1986.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed "heartfelt grief" on the death of the cricket legend.

"The COAS expresses heartfelt grief on the demise of cricket legend Abdul Qadir," DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Abdul Ghafoor tweeted.

"Pakistan has lost a great sportsman and a human being. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,"he quoted the COAS as saying.

President Arif Alvi also issued a condolence message lamenting that Pakistan had lost a great sportsman and human being.

Pakistan's current skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and other cricketers too issued condolence messages and paid tributes to Qadir.

"Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing of legend Abdul Qadir sahib. May Allah grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bear the loss," tweeted Sarfaraz.

Former bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted a video message over the demise of Qadir noting that the death of the legendary leg-spinner had come as a big shock to him.

"Just got this sad news. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin." Akthar said in his tweet.

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram, in his condolence message, said that Qadir was called the magician for many reasons but "when he looked at me in the eyes and told me that I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him."

"A magician, absolutely. A leg spinner and a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten," he wrote.

Former captains, Javed Miandad, Rashid Latif, Moin Khan and others including Basit Ali, Muhammad Yousuf, Iqbal Qasim and Danish Kaneria also offered their condolences and said Pakistan cricket had lost a great figure and performer.

“No one can realise what Qadir was. He was a true magician and the only bowler I have known who would get batsmen out by announcing before hand he would get him with this delivery,” Miandad recalled.

Qadir's son, Sulaman, told the media that his father never complained of any heart ailment and his death from a cardiac arrest had left the family devastated.

"...he was at home having dinner when he suffered the heart attack and although we rushed him to hospital, he expired on the way," he said.

Qadir became an icon for keeping the art of wrist spin alive in the '70s and '80s with his bouncy and unique run-up and flamboyant personality.

Qadir played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs to pick up a total of 368 wickets in his international career.

All four of his sons -- Rehman, Imran, Sulaman and Usman -- have played first-class cricket in Pakistan. His youngest son Usman, also a leg-spinner, appeared in the Big Bash T20 league last season.

Abdul Qadir Bowling numbers in Tests:

Tests: 67, Innings: 111, Runs conceded: 7742, Wickets: 236

Best bowling Innings: 9/56, Best Bowling Match: 13/101,

Average: 32.80, Economy: 2.71, 4ws: 12, 5ws: 15, 10w: 5

Abdul Qadir Bowling numbers in ODIs:

ODIs: 104, Innings: 100, Runs conceded: 3454, Wickets: 132,

Best bowling Innings: 5/44, Average: 26.16, Economy: 4.06

4ws: 4, 5ws: 2

