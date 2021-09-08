MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

T20 World Cup 2021 | Ashwin in India squad, Dhoni named as mentor

Among the key players include 34-year-old senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been included in the squad who last played white-ball cricket for India in 2017.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on September 8 announced the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, which will begin from October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

Among the key players include 34-year-old senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been included in the squad who last played white-ball cricket for India in 2017.  Also, former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been appointed as mentor for the team.

ALSO READ: Sports to bring more ad revenues to TV, thanks to T20 World Cup, Tokyo Olympics

"Former India Captain M S Dhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup," announced BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a press conference to unveil the squad for the event scheduled to start October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

"(I) spoke to him in Dubai. He agreed to be mentor for WT20 only and I discussed with my colleagues and all are on same page. I spoke to captain (Virat Kohli) and vice captain (Rohit Shamra) and everyone agreed," he added. The 40-year-old Dhoni retired from international cricket last year having played his last game in 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Close

Related stories

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, India clinched the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.

India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup also include Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy. Kishan and Chakaravarthy have been rewarded for their consistent performance in the IPL and the few opportunities they got with the Indian team.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have been selected as standbye players.

With inputs from agencies. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BCCI #MS Dhoni #Ravichandran Ashwin #T20 World Cup #T20 World Cup 2021 #team India #Virat Kohli
first published: Sep 8, 2021 09:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.