Pink Ball Test | Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to hit Test ton in Australia

Source: Twitter/@BCCIwomen

Indian Opener Smriti Mandhana on October 1 became the first Indian woman to score a century in the ongoing pink-ball test against Australia.

She has also become the first Indian woman to score a century on Australian soil.

Mandhana made 127 off 216 balls with the help of 22 boundaries and a six at the Carrara Oval, and added an Indian record of 102 runs in Australia for the second wicket with Punam Raut (36), continuing the good work after putting on 93 with Shafali Verma on a rain-marred opening day. Yesterday, by the end, Mandhana was at 84 runs not out.

As per the ESPN Cricket Info, the previous highest scorer was Molly Hide's unbeaten 124, for England, in Sydney in 1949.

Seventy-four percentage of Mandana's runs came as boundaries which makes her the second-highest scorer in percentage of runs to have come in boundaries in a century innings in women's Tests, as per the information available with ESPNcricinfo. Charlotte Edwards hit 80 percent of her runs in fours in her score of 105 against India at Taunton in 2006, which is so far the highest.

Wishes and tweets from several cricketers poured in for Mandhana after she slammed her maiden Test Hundred and played a record innings.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter. "Fantastic knock @mandhana_smriti! Many congratulations on scoring your first Test hundred. Keep scoring and inspiring! #PinkBallTest #AUSvIND," he tweeted.



The Goddess of the offside.

Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nS6am012nL

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and termed Mandhana as "The Goddess of the offside". Jaffer congratulated her and wrote: "The Goddess of the offside. Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played #AUSvIND."

Former Indian Women's cricketer Anjun Chopra lauded her on the record feat. Her tweet read, "A simple celebration. That's Smriti Mandhana scoring her maiden Test 100 #AUSvIND #PinkBallTest @mandhana_smriti @BCCIWomen.

Meanwhile, lightning and torrential rain brought a premature end to the second day's play with India reaching 276 for five against Australia in the one-off day-night Test here on Friday. The opening day was also affected by the weather.

Deepti Sharma was batting on 12 and Taniya Bhatia was yet to open her account as the players walked off the field and the covers were brought less than 20 overs after dinner.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain followed and no play was possible thereafter.