you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 01:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pant's rapid fifty overshadows Rahane century as Delhi beat Rajasthan by 6 wickets

Catch all the top moments from match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2019 played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
For match 40 of IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals welcomed Delhi Capitals on their home-ground of Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first.
1/11

For match 40 of IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals welcomed Delhi Capitals on their home-ground of Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
RR were off to a bad start as their opener Sanju Samson was run-out in just the second over of the contest without facing a ball.
2/11

RR were off to a bad start as their opener Sanju Samson was run-out in just the second over of the contest without facing a ball.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
After the early blow Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane counter-attacked getting quick runs. The two stitched a 130-run partnership during the course of which Smith completed his fifty.
3/11

After the early blow Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane counter-attacked getting quick runs. The two stitched a 130-run partnership during the course of which Smith completed his fifty. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Smith was dismissed soon after he completed his half-century by Axar Patel in the 14th over. The RR skipper made 50 off 32 balls.
4/11

Smith was dismissed soon after he completed his half-century by Axar Patel in the 14th over. The RR skipper made 50 off 32 balls.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rahane competed his seocd IPL century in the 17th over as RR were on course of a big total.
5/11

Rahane competed his second IPL century in the 17th over as RR were on course of a big total.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Delhi pace Kagiso Rabada picked 2 wickets in the final over of the Rajasthan's innings as the home team finished with a tall total of 191/6 in 20 overs. Rahane remained unbeaten on 105 from 63 balls.
6/11

Delhi pace Kagiso Rabada picked 2 wickets in the final over of the Rajasthan's innings as the home team finished with a tall total of 191/6 in 20 overs. Rahane remained unbeaten on 105 from 63 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw launched the chase in attacking fashion as the two stitched a 72-run opening stand. During the partnership Dhawan completed his fifty.
7/11

DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw launched the chase in attacking fashion as the two stitched a 72-run opening stand. During the partnership Dhawan completed his fifty. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
RR spinner Shreyas Gopal got Dhawan stumped in the 8th over and soon got rid of Shaw as Delhi were reduced to 77/2.
8/11

RR spinner Shreyas Gopal got Dhawan stumped in the 8th over and soon got rid of Shreyas Iyer as Delhi were reduced to 77/2. Dhawan made 54 while Iyer just 4.   (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Prithvi Shaw along with Rishabh Pant steered the DC chase as the two engineered a 84-run partnership. Shaw was dismissed in the 17th over by Riyan Parag. The DC opener made 42.
9/11

Prithvi Shaw along with Rishabh Pant steered the DC chase as the two engineered a 84-run partnership. Shaw was dismissed in the 17th over by Riyan Parag. The DC opener made 42. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Pant had completed his fifty in the 16th over and the dynamic batsman did not throw his wicket away as Delhi took control of the chase.
10/11

Pant had completed his fifty in the 16th over and the dynamic batsman did not throw his wicket away as Delhi took control of the chase. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Pant remained unbeaten on 78 off just 36 balls as DC chased the total down in the last over. The young batsman was adjudged the Player of the Match for his efforts.
11/11

Pant remained unbeaten on 78 off just 36 balls as DC chased the total down in the last over. The young batsman was adjudged the Player of the Match for his efforts. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 01:18 am

tags #cricket #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2019 #Rajasthan Royals #Slideshow

