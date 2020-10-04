IPL 2020 Match Report RCB vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal, VIrat Kohli star in Royal Challengers Bangalore's comprehensive win against Rajasthan Royals

In a clinical display of all-round dominance in an IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 8 wickets. It is not often that RCB wins three matches out of its first four in the beginning of the season (something they did way back in 2013). They reached the top of the points table even if temporarily since Delhi Capitals - the winner of the second match on October 3 night - took the top spot).

From powerful to powerless in powerplay overs

Royals won the toss and decided to bat first, but they were bamboozled by RCB’s most successful bowler Yuzvendra Chahal. It was after the dangerous opening pair of Steve Smith and Jos Buttler were back inside the first 19 balls by the pacers. The capitulation inside six overs of the powerplay was surprising as they started with 27 without a loss in the first 2.3 overs and could only add 11 runs in the next 3.3 overs by losing three major wickets.

Essentially, the powerplay overs almost sealed the fate of the match. And, leg-spinner Chahal’s first ball of his spell ensured that there was no fight-back left in the Royal’s camp. If RR were hoping that Samson’s past struggles against Chahal (29 balls and just 23 runs but 4 dismissals!) could be the thing of the past, Yuzi once again proved smarter in the very first ball he bowled to his bunny Samson. When Robin Uthappa departed in Chahal’s first ball of his second over, it was a gloomy Royals’ dressing room.

“I'm enjoying a lot, because the grounds are bigger and I can flight more. When you come into bowl, when you get a wicket in the first over, it makes you confident. They take less chances and then I just vary the pace. I think Sanju's wicket was the most special one. First ball I got wicket and I knew the wicket was slow (sic),” said Man of the Match Chahal who finished with a figure of three wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

Chahal was again superbly supported by Washington Sundar who did not get a wicket but conceded just 20 runs in his four overs.

Padikkal’s punch

A target of 155 runs proved out to be a cake-walk for RCB as opener Devdutt Padikkal’s scintillating form continued with yet another 50-plus score in the tournament.

“I told Simon (Katich) this guy’s got serious talent - reach, and a great eye. And a left-hander, very clean shots. You hardly feel he's taking risks, you get that feeling rarely at this level. Today he carried from 40 to 65 odd, so he’s a smart guy and he understands the game well (sic),” said Kohli who was effusive in his praise of Padikkal.

The left-hander made 63 runs (off 45 balls with 6 fours and 1 six) and shared a 99-run partnership with his captain for the second wicket which completed the formalities.

“It’s a different feeling [batting with Kohli], I’ve watched him from home so much since I was young and to bat with him is an unreal feeling. He just kept pushing me. I was getting tired, cramping up, but he pushed me. He said I need to see the team through. That’s how he bats and he was conveying that to me too,” said Padikkal

King Kohli is back

Kohli was back in form with the highest individual innings of the match (unbeaten 72 runs off 53 balls which included 7 fours and 2 sixes). Yet, he is not getting carried away either by a comprehensive win or a very strong position in the points table.

“This tournament can get away from you very quickly. When you start losing initially, the games start going quickly and suddenly you realise eight games are gone and you don't have points. We need to keep up the momentum,” said Kohli in his post-match presentation chat.

Royals know that opponents will target their much vaunted top-order which always will have a huge bearing on the result of the game.

“Didn't get enough runs on the board, it was a good wicket. We couldn't get a partnership together. Jofra bowled exceptionally, our leggies bowled well, but we didn't have enough on the board. Our top three should be doing the job a lot more,” admitted Smith after the loss.

