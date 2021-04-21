IPL 2021 | KKR vs CSK: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

File image: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik, playing the sweep shot, and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during an IPL match in 2019 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction KKR vs CSK: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 21. This will be Match 15 of the 2021 IPL season.

CSK's Jason Behrendorff, who came in as the replacement for Josh Hazlewood, is still serving his quarantine period.

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (Captain and WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Faf du Plessis and Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Andre Russell (VC), Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali (Captain)

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Pat Cummins

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.