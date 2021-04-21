MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | KKR vs CSK: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2021 | Dream11 Team Prediction KKR vs CSK: Here are the fantasy team picks for the match.

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
File image: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik, playing the sweep shot, and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during an IPL match in 2019 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

File image: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik, playing the sweep shot, and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during an IPL match in 2019 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)


Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction KKR vs CSK: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 21. This will be Match 15 of the 2021 IPL season.

CSK's Jason Behrendorff, who came in as the replacement for Josh Hazlewood, is still serving his quarantine period.

Read preview | KKR vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings eye another win, fresh challenge awaits Kolkata Knight Riders

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

Close

Related stories

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (Captain and WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Faf du Plessis and  Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Andre Russell (VC), Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali (Captain)

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Pat Cummins

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2020 #KKR #Sports
first published: Apr 21, 2021 12:27 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.