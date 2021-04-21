MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 Score | PBKS vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are taking on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in Match 14 of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner during an IPL 2020 match (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner during an IPL 2020 match (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 14 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both sides are currently at the bottom of the points table (PBKS seventh and SRH last). While KL Rahul's Punjab have won one of their three matches so far this season, David Warner-led SRH have failed to win any.

However, SRH lead PBKS 11-5 in the head-to-head battle. Check the fantasy team picks for this match here.

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mujeeb ur Rahman

Close

Related stories

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2020 #PBKS #Sports #SRH
first published: Apr 21, 2021 02:09 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.