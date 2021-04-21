IPL 2021 | PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner during an IPL 2020 match (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 14 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both sides are currently at the bottom of the points table (PBKS seventh and SRH last). While KL Rahul's Punjab have won one of their three matches so far this season, David Warner-led SRH have failed to win any.

However, SRH lead PBKS 11-5 in the head-to-head battle. Check the fantasy team picks for this match here.

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mujeeb ur Rahman

