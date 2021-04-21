IPL 2021 | PBKS vs SRH: Dream11 fantasy team picks for the match

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on KL Rahul's (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 21. (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction PBKS vs SRH: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on KL Rahul's (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 21. This will be Match 14 of the 2021 IPL season.

There's no word from SRH on Kane Williamson's fitness. We are also waiting to hear about T Natarajan, who had a sore knee and was replaced by Khaleel Ahmed in the last match.

This match will begin at 3.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mujeeb ur Rahman

Dream11 fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (Captain) and Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Manish Pandey and David Warner

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (VC), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.