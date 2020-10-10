IPL 2020 Match Report DC vs RR: Delhi goes on the top of the table with another all-round display

The first half of the batting innings were almost similar for both the Delhi Capitals (79 for 4 in 9.2) and Rajasthan Royals (72 for 3 in 10.3 overs) on October 9’s game at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium as they lost their top guns by then and the onus to fight was left with the middle/lower order.

Strength revealed, weakness exposed

However, from there the strength and weakness of the both teams got revealed and exposed. Delhi have an all-rounder like Marcus Stonis (four sixes in his 30-ball 39), six-hitting wonder-kid Shimron Hetmyer(his 45 off 24 had 5 sixes, just one less than the entire RR innings ), Harshal Patel(16 off 15) and even a fearless tail ender like Axar Patel (17 off 8) who could contribute significantly in giving a fighting total (184).

On the other side, Rajasthan had just one fighter. Alas, the player can’t do a Tewatia every time in the crisis situation even if his name is Rahul Tewatia (who scored 38 runs of 29) in the middle/lower order. Not for the first time, Royals captain was offering excuses after another loss which has now come four in a row.

"Not playing good enough over the full 40 overs. We are doing some good things in patches, but unfortunately not executing well under pressure. I think we gave a few away in the end. The wicket was not as good as it has been,” said Steven Smith in his post-match chat with the host broadcaster.

Ash (in form means) win!

Kagiso Rabada got 3 wickets (for 35 runs) without even completing his four overs, Anrich Nortje(6.20 economy rate) and Harshal Patel (7.20 economy rate) picked up a wicket each, Axar Patel too picked a wicket by giving just 8 runs in his 2 overs and Stonis with ball was again in his elements(2 wickets for 17 runs in 2 overs). DC have got all kinds of bowlers who can either pick up wickets or slow down the run-rate or can do a bit of both. However, none did it better than R Ashwin who got the big wicket of Jos Buttler and had the final figure of 4-22-2 and was adjudged Man of the Match.

"One of the important things about this attack is that most of the bowlers can bowl at any time. I know my role comes up when the game is nicely poised. An over where a wicket is needed or the pressure is up. You have to be brave at that time and put your hand up. Today the ball was soaking well, and the sweat didn't help much," said Ashwin after the win.

“I am really happy with the way we came out after the first innings. We thought this might be an under-par total but the bowlers did their job,” said captain Shreyas Iyer after his team became the first to reach the double figure (10) on the points table.

While Delhi has been winning despite missing Amit Mishra for the rest of the tournament, Royals are desperately looking for Ben Stokes’ entry in the next match.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)