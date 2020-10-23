IPL 2020 Match Preview MI vs CSK: Nothing to lose for Chennai Super Kings and more to gain for Mumbai Indians

When Chennai Super Kings (CSK) meets Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 23 in Sharjah, only one team is thinking about reaching the finals for the third consecutive year. Both teams have faced each other in the final in 2018 and 2019 and it’s very unlikely that CSK can even think of going that deep once more.

In fact, for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), CSK is facing the prospect of missing out on the playoffs. Another loss against Mumbai on October 23 will officially rule them out from the playoffs, even if that has been pretty evident for a long time in this tournament.

It’s fair to say looking at the table now that this team may have run out of juice.

“If you’re looking at a three-year cycle, we won the first year and lost off the last ball last year. We always thought that the third year with an ageing squad would be difficult. And Dubai (UAE) has challenged us with a whole new set of requirements,” said Chennai Super Kings coach Stephan Fleming after the loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last match, which pushed them to the last place in the standings.

Rarely in IPL, will you find a coach being so brutally honest with his team’s prospect even if there is still a miraculous possibility of making it to the playoffs. But then, like his captain MS Dhoni, Fleming too has been cut with the same stone. Both are realist and don’t believe in making exaggerated claims even if it means being interpreted as pessimistic or giving up a little too early.

Indeed, fantastic comebacks have happened in past. Teams like MI have made it even a habit. But CSK, which has always been a process-driven team, knows that to win its remaining matches and then hope for other results to go its way is a bit too much to expect in a tournament where super-over results may play its part, such is the stiff competition.

“I think there’s an outside chance that we can get through. But when you’re relying on other results and a change of form for your own team, it’s hard to be upbeat and positive,” said Fleming as a matter of fact. And, perhaps that may allow CSK to play with freedom and explore what is still possible with a depleted squad.

After losing Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh before the tournament, CSK has now lost another marquee player Dwayne Bravo mid-way. However, this unfortunate loss also gives Dhoni to play South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir for the first time in the IPL 2020. Tahir may not have imagined that he would have to sit out for so long after being the best bowler of the tournament in 2019. Expect a couple of more changes in the playing XI by CSK since they have not much to lose.On the other hand, four time Champion MI are also facing fitness issues with its key players like captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. But such is the depth of their squad that they can easily give them proper rest and also test the match preparedness of reserve players.

Likely XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: 1) Faf du Plessis, 2) Shane Watson, 3) N Jagadeesan/Ruturaj Gaikwad, 4) Ambati Rayudu, 5) MS Dhoni (captian and wicketkeeper), 6) Sam Curran, 7) Ravindra Jadeja, 8) Deepak Chahar, 9) Shardul Thakur, 10) KM Asif, and 11) Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians: 1) Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), 2) Chris Lynn, 3) Suryakumar Yadav, 4) Saurabh Tiwary, 5) Hardik Pandya, 6) Kieron Pollard, 7) Krunal Pandya, 8) Nathan Dhawal Kulkarni, 9) Rahul Chahar, 10) Trent Boult, and 11) Jasprit Bumrah

Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and the Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of 'Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century' and 'The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide' can be reached at @Vimalwa on Twitter.