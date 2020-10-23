IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23 in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit Sharma-led MI are currently placed third on the points table. But they have played one match less than Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are placed one-two. However, they would want to win tonight and stay on the winning course as we head into the business-end of the tournament.

On the other hand, CSK have had a forgettable season so far. The MS Dhoni-led side have managed to win just three of their 10 matches so far. They would have to virtually win all their remaining matches to make it to the Playoffs. Incidentally, CSK had beaten MI in the first leg of their fixture earlier in the season.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, N Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain and WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma and Josh Hazlewood.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Our fantasy XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suryakumar Yadav, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.