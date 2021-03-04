English
India vs England 4th Test LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

IND vs ENG Fourth LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard of the final Test match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST
England is taking on India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad starting March 4. This is the final Test of the four-match Anthony de Mello series.

India is leading the series 2-1 after having lost the first Test in Chennai. The hosts bounced back to clinch the second match at the same venue. England were thrashed under two days at Motera, in what was perhaps one of the shortest Test matches ever. Virat Kohli & Co. need to ensure that the visitors don’t win this Test for India to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final to be played (against New Zealand) at Lord’s later this year.

Follow the ball-by-ball updates here:

TAGS: #ahmedabad #cricket #England #India #Sports
first published: Mar 4, 2021 08:50 am

