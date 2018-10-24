Oct 24, 2018 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 2nd ODI highlights: A humdinger match ends in a tie
Catch all the highlights from India vs West Indies 2nd ODI being played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
Man of the Match
WICKET! Nurse c Rayudu b Umesh 5 (7)
WICKET! Holder run-out Rayudu/Chahal 12 (23)
HUNDRED up! Hope 100 (113)
WICKET! Powell c Rohit b Kuldeep 18(18)
FIFTY up for Hope! 50 (64)
FIFTY up for Hetmyer! 54 (41)
Wicket! Samuels b Kuldeep 13 (10)
Wicket! Hemraj b Kuldeep 32 (24)
Wicket! Powell c Pant b Shami 18 (20)
Wicket! Jadeja c Powell b McCoy 13 (14)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 102 (106)
Wicket! Pant lbw Samuels 17 (13)
Wicket! Dhoni b McCoy 20 (25)
FIFTY up! Rayudu 54 (61)
FIFTY up! Kohli 50 (56)
Wicket! Dhawan lbw Nurse 29 (30)
Wicket! Rohit c Hetmyer b Roach 4 (8)
Playing XI
India win the toss and choose to bat.
Team News
That is all we have for this 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies. Thanks to win in the 1st match India still lead the series 1-0. What a brilliant spectacle it was. Join us for the 3rd ODI which will be played in Pune on Saturday, October 27. Till then it is good-bye. We leave you with this tweet which perfectly sums up this memorable match.
Indian captain and Man of the match Virat Kohli says “It was a great game of cricket, great to be part of it. Full house and Windies showed great fight. Beautiful partnership between both those guys and in the end it was a fair result. I'm pretty proud of my milestone. It's something we decided pre-game, it was hot and humind. In big tournaments we might me batting first and we have to embrace every challenge that comes our way. The pitch was drastically different, we put up a challenge in front of us today and luckily we got the draw and we will take it happily. When the run rate fell under 6 I thought they had good chance, and the game nicely drifted in the last 7 overs and one boundary off Umesh off the shoe and that boundary from Rayudu just a few inches, I'm sure everyone enjoyed and the Windies deserved a draw at least and I think we deserved a draw too. Rayudu is someone we are looking at as a permanent number four. He is in good momentum and good form and Shai has got great talent. Hetmyer as well. They took on us and didn't give us any chance whatsoever.”
Man of the Match
For a stunning innings of 157 from just 129 balls Indian captain Virat Kohli wins Man of the Match award
Windies captain Jason Holder says “Hope is a young talent and he played a magnificent knock. Hetty was upset that he got out in a crucial stage and we had a very good chance and it was very good to see Shai bat till the end. I thought it was around par, and it's very good to see that we had two consistent games in a row. Obviously we could have picked a few more wickets in the middle overs. He (Obed McCoy) is one of those guys who has a lot of variations. Quite effective at that stage of the game and I like the way he handled himself in his maiden game. It's really good to see him come in and perform that way.”
Windies centurion Shai Hop says “Just disappointed we didn't get the win, fought really hard throughout the game. We lost wickets at crucial stages, especially Jason. Needed to have wickets in hand and have someone finish the game. It was an even wicket, pretty similar, perhaps got better under lights with the new ball and spun for both teams. We are here to win, we didn't come to just compete. Just get bat on ball, make those ones into twos and look to see the team home.”
What a humdinger of a match! Stay with us as we bring to you quotes from players and Man of the match.
Umesh Yadav will bowl the last over of the match. Shai Hope unbeaten on 116 is on strike. Yadav bowls a perfect yorker and Hope just gets his bat down in time. Batsmen cross for a single. Nurse is on strike. FOUR leg byes. Nurse goes for wild swing and misses. Ball hits his pads and runs down to third-man boundary. Nurse plays 3rd delivery to mid-wicket and gets 2 runs. CAUGHT! Nurse goes for a reverse flick and the ball goes straight to Rayudu standing at third-man. Kemar Roach is the new man but he is at non-striker’s end. Hope plays 5th delivery to mid-wicket and gets two runs. WIndies need a SIX off the last ball to win the match. Hope is on strike. FOUR. Hope makes room and slashes the ball hard and gets a boundary on the last ball to TIE the match.
West Indies 321/7 after 50 overs
WICKET! Nurse c Rayudu b Umesh 5 (7)
Nurse goes for a reverse flick but the ball goes stright to Ambati Rayudu standing at third man
Shami will bowl the penultimate over. Nurse is on strike. Shami starts with a slower delivery and Nurse just manages to connect his bat to the ball and runs a single. Hope is on strike. He plays 2nd delivery to wide long-on and gets a single. Nurse is back on strike. He plays 3rd delivery to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. More importantly Hope is back on strike. 4th delivery is slightly outside off stump and Hope mistimes his shot. Dot ball. Hope plays 5th delivery to long-off and batsmen scamper for 2 runs. Shami bowls last ball slightly outside off and Hope gets only 1 run. Windies need 14 runs off the last over.
West Indies 308/6 after 49 overs
Chahal is back. Hope is on strike. First ball is a dot. RUN-OUT! Hope plays 2nd delivery to cover and Holder takes off from non-striker’s end without realizing that Rayudu is standing. Rayudu returns the ball to Chahal and Holder is caught short of his crease. Ashley Nurse is the new man but he is on non-striker’s end. Chahal bowls another dot. Hope plays 4th delivery to long-on and gets a single. Nurse is on strike. He misses to play 5th delivery. Nurse plays last delivery to mid-wicket and gets a single. Just 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 300/6 after 48 overs
WICKET! Holder run-out Rayudu/Chahal 12 (23)
Holder takes off from non striker's end and is Hope sends him back. Rayudu standing at cover throws the ball back to Chahal and Holder is caught short of his crease
Umesh Yadav is back into attack. Hope is on strike. Yadav bowls three dot deliveries. That would help India’s cause. FOUR. Umesh undo’s all the hard work of first three deliveries as he bowls a full-toss on the leg-stump and all Hope has to do is to turn it to fine-leg boundary. Fifth delivery is a dot. Hope gets a single on last ball.
West Indies 300/5 after 47 overs
Chahal will bowl. Hope is on strike. He is on 98. He sweeps 1st delivery towards fine leg and gets 2 runs and completes his century. Windies team mates acknowledge the effort. Hope gets 2 more on 2nd delivery. Hope drives the 3rd delivery behind point and gets a single. Holder is on strike. He plays 5th delivery to cover and gets a single. Hope is on strike. He finishes the over with another single to extra cover.
West Indies 295/5 after 46 overs
HUNDRED up! Hope 100 (113)
Mohammed Shami will continue. Hope is on strike. Shami bowls 1st delivery right into block hole and Hope plays the ball towards leg-side for a single. Holder is on strike. He plays 2nd delivery to long-off and settles for a single. Hope is on strike. He plays 3rd delivery through point and gets a single. Holder is on strike. He plays 4th delivery to mid-wicket and gets a single. Hope is on strike. FOUR. Top shot from the Windies batsman as he stands and delivers the ball through mid-off for a boundary. He finishes the over with a single. 9 runs off the over.
West Indies 286/5 after 45 overs
Kuldeep Yadav will bowl out. Holder is on strike. 1st delivery is dot as Holder goes for a wild swing but misses. He plays 2nd delivery to cover and gets a single. Hope is on strike. 3rd delivery is a dot. SIX. Fuller from Yadav and Hope dispatches the ball to cow-corner for a huge six. He gets a single on next delivery towards cover. Holder defends the last ball.
West Indies 277/5 after 44 overs
Bowling change. Mohammed Shami is back in attack. No runs off first 4 deliveries. Shami mixing the deliveries well with yorkers and shot balls. 5th delivery is full and Hope drives through point for 2 runs. Last ball is a superb yorker and Hope defends the ball. Excellent stuff from Shami.
West Indies 269/5 after 43 overs
Chahal is back. Holder and Hope gets six single off six deliveries in the over. Good stuff from Windies player as they rotate the strike and ticked off 6 runs from the board.
West Indies 267/5 after 42 overs
Jadeja to bowl out. Hope is on strike. Hope plays 1st delivery to long-on and gets a single. Holder is on strike. He plays 2nd delivery between cover and point and gets another single. Next four deliveries are dots. Just 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 261/5 after 41 overs
Kuldeep will continue. Holder is on strike. No runs off three deliveries. Dot balls will hurt Windies. Holder plays 4th delivery to long-on and gets a single. Hope plays 5th delivery again to long-on and gets another single. Last ball is a dot. Just 2 runs off the over. Spinners stopping the flow of runs.
West Indies 259/5 after 40 overs
Jadeja will continue. Holder is on strike. No runs off first 5 delivers. Last ball is slightly fuller and Holder plays it towards long-on for a single. Just 1 run off the over. Good stuff from Jadeja as the dot balls will help to build pressure.
West Indies 257/4 after 39 overs
Bowling change. Kuldeep Ydava is back. Powell is on strike. Yadav turns 1st delivery into the right-hander and he turns the ball to leg-side and sets off for a single. Hope then plays the 2nd delivery in front of wicket and gets a single. Powell is on strike. CAUGHT! Yadav makes 3rd delivery turn away from the right-hander and Powell opens the face of his bat to edge the ball to Rohit Sharma standing at first slip. Jason Holder is the new batsman. Holder is off the mark straight away as he plays 4th delivery to deep square-leg for a single. Hope is on strike. He gets a single off 5th delivery. Holder is on strike. He plays the last ball down to long-on and gets a single.
West Indies 256/5 after 38 overs
WICKET! Powell c Rohit b Kuldeep 18(18)
Googly from Yadav and Powell edges the ball to Rohit sharma standing at first slip
Bowling change. Ravindra Jadeja is back into the attack. Hope is on strike. Hope plays 1st delivery for a single. Powell is on strike. He plays 2nd delivery for another single. Hope is back on strike. Jadeja keeps the next four deliveries tight and Hope is unable to score any run off them. Just 2 runs off the over.
West Indies 251/4 after 37 overs