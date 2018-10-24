IND vs WI 2nd ODI highlights: A humdinger match ends in a tie

Indian captain and Man of the match Virat Kohli says “It was a great game of cricket, great to be part of it. Full house and Windies showed great fight. Beautiful partnership between both those guys and in the end it was a fair result. I'm pretty proud of my milestone. It's something we decided pre-game, it was hot and humind. In big tournaments we might me batting first and we have to embrace every challenge that comes our way. The pitch was drastically different, we put up a challenge in front of us today and luckily we got the draw and we will take it happily. When the run rate fell under 6 I thought they had good chance, and the game nicely drifted in the last 7 overs and one boundary off Umesh off the shoe and that boundary from Rayudu just a few inches, I'm sure everyone enjoyed and the Windies deserved a draw at least and I think we deserved a draw too. Rayudu is someone we are looking at as a permanent number four. He is in good momentum and good form and Shai has got great talent. Hetmyer as well. They took on us and didn't give us any chance whatsoever.”