Siddaramaiah demands white paper on COVID-19 cases, deaths in Karnataka

Siddaramaiah | Representative image.

The Karnataka government neither intends to hide any figures on COVID-19 nor is it necessary, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Saturday, as Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded a white paper on infections and leader deaths, citing differences in number of fatalities due to pandemic till December 2020.

He also hit back at the Leader of Opposition, stating that people in responsible positions should refrain from making false allegations for political gains. "According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the number of Covid-19 deaths till December 2020 is 12,090. According to the Planning and Statistical department, it is 22,320. Which of the above data is true?" Siddaramaiah asked Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Sudhakar.

Targeting the government in a series of tweets, he said that the BJP government's inefficiency, corruption and lies are the reasons for the rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka,and the people of the state are facing the crisis due to mistakes of the shameless administration.

Alleging that the BJP leaders have not just lied about the Covid-19 related deaths but also regarding medicines,masks, sanitizers, PE kits and other procurements, Siddaramaiah said Sudhakar has been 'consistently lying' tohide the corruption and inefficiency.

The government should immediately release white paper about the Covid-19 infection, deaths, treatment details and compensation paid, he said, adding that the pandemic can be won through treatment and not through lies.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's charges, Sudhakar said the government neither intends to hide any figures nor is it necessary. Observing that people in responsible positions should refrain from making false allegations for political gains, he said, "this is an insult to our corona warriors who are working tirelessly since 1 year." Pointing to the figures mentioned by Siddaramaiah in his tweet, the Minister said they are provisional entries in e-janma software which are subject to reconciliation as per the guidelines issued by the Registrar General of India.

"The verification process is near completion and the final figures are yet to be released," he tweeted. Responding to Siddaramaiah's tweet, Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths Karnataka said, "These figures of COVID deaths are provisional entries in eJanMa software which are subject to reconciliation as per the guidelines issued by Registrar General of India.

The verification process is near completion and the final figures will be released with the approval of RGI."