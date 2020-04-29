App
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | All you need to know about Gilead's experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir

The drug is not yet licensed or approved anywhere globally and has not yet been demonstrated to be safe or effective for the treatment of COVID-19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Gilead Sciences said on April 29 that its experimental anti-viral drug Remdesivir helped improve symptoms in novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, patients who were given the drug early than among those who were treated later.
Remdesivir is not yet licensed or approved anywhere globally and has not yet been demonstrated to be safe or effective for the treatment of COVID-19.
Interest in Gilead's drug has been high as there are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, and doctors are desperate for anything that might alter the course of the disease that attacks the lungs and can shut down other organs in extremely severe cases.
The closely-watched drug has moved markets in the past few weeks. On April 29, broader markets once again rose on the data and Gilead shares also jumped 9 percent.
Gilead said in a statement that it will continue to discuss with regulatory authorities the growing data set regarding Remdesivir as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
