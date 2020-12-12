US FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Trump says rollout in next 24 hours

File image: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 11 approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, and President Donald Trump said the rollout could begin "in less than 24 hours".

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine candidate that has been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the Unites States, the country most affected by the pandemic.

The US has so far recorded nearly 16 million (1.6 crore) cases of the novel coronavirus and nearly 300,000 (3 lakh) deaths.

Trump said the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine "in less than 24 hours" and will be "free for all Americans".

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country," he said, adding that governors would decide who would receive the shots first in their states.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer developed the vaccine against COVID-19 along with German company BioNTech. The vaccine candidate, administered in two doses, has been found to be 95 percent effective in preventing the disease.

"The FDA's authorization for emergency use of the first COVID-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world," FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn said in a statement on December 11.

"We have been looking forward to presenting our robust data package to the committee of vaccine experts for the US government since we began our efforts to develop a novel COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr Albert Bourla said in a statement.

UK residents began receiving doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 8, after the jab received emergency use authorisation in the country. Mexico and Bahrain have also approved the vaccine candidate.

Pfizer has also sought EUA for the jab in India, and has submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).