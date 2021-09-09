Covid vaccine effectiveness in preventing mortality 96% after 1st dose, 97% after 2nd dose: Govt

The effectiveness of anti-coronavirus vaccine in preventing mortality is 96.6 per cent after the first dose and 97.5 per cent after the second dose, the Centre said on Thursday, citing data from a COVID-19 tracker' developed by synergising data from three platforms.

Speaking at a briefing of the Union health ministry, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said the vaccine tracker has been developed by synergising data from CO-WIN potal, National COVID-19 testing database and COVID-19 India portal, to give information on various aspects of vaccination.

ALSO READ: Govt working actively to seek scientific validation of COVID vaccine use in children, says Dr VK Paul

The data has been synergised based on ICMR identification number and on the basis of mobile numbers. We have been able to get a vaccine tracker which is going to be online very soon on the health ministry's website, he said.

The tracker gives week by week coverage of the first and second dose of vaccine and also their effectiveness. Citing the data from COVID-19 tracker from April 18 to August 15, Bhargava said, Vaccine effectiveness in preventing mortality is 96.6 per cent and 97.5 per cent after the second dose.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) said it is clear that after two doses, there is near total protection from serious diseases and death. Vaccine is an important shield for protection against the novel coronavirus infection. This will change the scenario very dramatically, he said.

Responding to a question on the rate of breakthrough infection, Bhargava said, "This is the data we are still looking at. These vaccines are disease modifying and not disease preventing. So breakthrough infections will occur even after vaccination and that is why we keep recommending continued use of masks and following Covid appropriate behaviour. It is very important to continue the use of masks even after vaccination. Ahead of the festive season, both the officials noted that mass gatherings have to be discouraged.

Bhargava said low-key celebration of festivals this year will provide an opportunity to enjoy them in a bigger way next year. He also emphasised on responsible travel rather than revenge travel.