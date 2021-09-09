Govt working actively to seek scientific validation of COVID vaccine use in children, says Dr VK Paul

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul (File image)

Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul on September 9 said that government is working actively in direction of scientific validation of the vaccines for potential use in children.

"Only a few nations have introduced vaccination for children, no WHO recommendation for it...government is working actively in direction of scientific validation of our vaccines for potential use in children. Zydus vaccine already licensed for children," said Paul during a press conference.

However, he added that vaccinating children against COVID-19 is not a criteria for reopening of schools. This criterion is not acceptable anywhere in the world.

"Vaccinating children is not a condition for reopening schools. This criterion is not acceptable anywhere in the world, no scientific body, epidemiological evidence suggests it as a condition...However, vaccination of staff is desirable."

His remarks come amidst rising demands to ensure vaccination of children before the reopening of schools in the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Paul revealed that the government is waiting for the results of Phase 2 and phase 3 trials of Bharat Biotech International Limited’s nasal vaccine which are currently in continuation.

"...We should wait for the results. Phase 1 trial results have been promising & since it's a nasal vaccine, it will prevent virus entry, rest can be said once we have results," he added.

Phase 2/3 trials of Bharat Biotech International Limited’s nasal vaccine against COVID-19 are likely to begin “within a couple of weeks” at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, according to news agency ANI.

Paul further noted that about 72 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. "It's clear that two doses show complete protection, 58% above 18 years given single dose, it should be 100 percent. No one should be left behind...About 72 crore vaccine doses given, those left should get administered to develop herd immunity," he said.