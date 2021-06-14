COVID-19 | Paytm launches vaccination slot booking feature on its app: Here're the details

Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

Leading digital financial services platform Paytm on June 14 announced the launch of vaccination slot booking in addition to its Vaccine Finder service on the app.

With the help of the new feature, the app users can search, discover and also book their vaccination slots for both Covaxin and Covishield at the nearest centre. The firm claims the new facility would help Indians seamlessly book vaccination slots and gain immunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in May, Paytm had launched Vaccine Finder on the app as vaccination opened for all in India. The finder has filtering options which help the user generate leads for vaccine booking, including information such as the type of vaccine available and the fee charged for it.

The new feature in the application uses Co-Win integration to gather data about vaccination centres. For vaccination appointment, a user would have to register using their number and can locate the centres via pin code or name of the district. Following this, they will have to select their age group and mention if they are looking for the first dose or the second.

"It is our endeavour to help India come out of this pandemic a lot stronger. Our vaccine finder will help citizens seamlessly book slots at the nearest centre and get vaccinated," a Paytm spokesperson said.